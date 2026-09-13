The huge Nintendo Switch 'tariff refund sale' has begun, and there's 30% off iconic games

Nintendo was able to claim back $300 million from the US after the Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's inflation-boosting trade tariffs earlier this year. Controversially, it decided not to pass the refund on to consumers directly, perhaps concerned there may be fresh tariff chaos still to come.

The good news is that Nintendo's decided to give something back to US gamers after they ended up bearing the cost. It's launched the two-week Nintendo Customer Appreciation Sale, with discounts until 26 September on Nintendo Switch games, accessories, amiibo, apparel.

Nintendo says the Customer Appreciation Sale is one of its biggest promotions yet. It's "our way of saying thank you to Nintendo players for their continued support and is made possible in part by tariff-related refunds,” the company says. Sadly, the generosity doesn't extend to recent Switch 2 exclusives at this point, but there are discounts of 30% on Switch games compatible with all consoles. There are some additional Switch game deals at Amazon too.

Here's my pick of the best.

If you don't have a console yet and you're not sure which is right for you, read why the Switch 2 has become our digital art/3D editor's console of choice.