This bakery's clever branding was inspired by the irregular air pockets formed in dough

If you think the new branding for this Canadian bakery chain looks light and airy, there's a good reason why. The logo design and other graphic assets were inspired by the shapes formed by the flaky, buttery dough in its baked goods and pastries... and it's making me feel hungry.

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While many of the best logo designs are often abstract marks, they can also tell a story about a brand and its product in ways that you can feel even if the exact inspiration isn't immediately apparent.

Designed by Nouvelle Idée, the new identity for the Montreal bakery chain Toledo is based on the shape of the irregular air pockets formed in laminated dough. These organic shapes turned out to be a highly practical design inspiration, providing for the creation of a flexible visual system that adapts be adapted for packaging, signs and decor.

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A contemporary sans serif wordmark contrasts with the ornamental details, while a warm colour palette draws on the hues of flour, butter, coffee and fresh bread. The result is a rebrand that feels both classic and fresh: a visual language rooted in French baking traditions but designed to appeal to a new generation.