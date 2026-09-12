iPhone 18 Pro preorders are open – here's how to get it for free

iPhone 18 Pro preorders are open. While you'll have to wait another month if you want to order the foldable iPhone Duo, the latest annual iteration of the Pro will start shipping on 18 September, and you can get up to $885 off through trade in at Apple itself or up to $1,200 (the entire value of the base model!) with a trade-in deal if you go with Verizon or AT&T – both available through Best Buy.

To get that maximum discount, you'll need to trade in a high-spec configuration of last year's flagship and commit to sticking with a carrier with your new iPhone. You can also claim up to three months of Apple Music and one month of Apple TV free if you're a new or returning subscriber.

Not for you? See the best current foldable phone deals and dumb phone deals.

iPhone 18 Pro deals in the US

iPhone 18 Pro deals in the UK

iPhone 18 Pro details