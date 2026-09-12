iPhone 18 Pro preorders are open – here's how to get it for free

iPhone 18 Pro preorders are open. While you'll have to wait another month if you want to order the foldable iPhone Duo, the latest annual iteration of the Pro will start shipping on 18 September, and you can get up to $885 off through trade in at Apple itself or up to $1,200 (the entire value of the base model!) with a trade-in deal if you go with Verizon or AT&T – both available through Best Buy.
To get that maximum discount, you'll need to trade in a high-spec configuration of last year's flagship and commit to sticking with a carrier with your new iPhone. You can also claim up to three months of Apple Music and one month of Apple TV free if you're a new or returning subscriber.
Not for you? See the best current foldable phone deals and dumb phone deals.
iPhone 18 Pro deals in the US
- Best Buy: Browse iPhone 18 Pro deals
- Apple: up to $885 off with trade in, or lease from $34.99/mo
- AT&T: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in
- Verizon: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in
- T-Mobile: iPhone 18 Pro free with switch or trade in
- Xfinity Mobile: 18 Pro Max free with trade in and line
iPhone 18 Pro deals in the UK
- Apple: up to £855 off with trade in
iPhone 18 Pro details
12GB RAM | 256GB, 516GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD | Super Retina XDR all-screen OLED display | Burgundy, Glacier, Silver or Black
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro has the same exterior design as last year's 17 Pro, but some major upgrades inside. The headline upgrade is the new 48MP Fusion Main camera, which introduces a first-of-its-kind six-blade mechanical variable aperture system with steps ranging from ƒ/1.48 to ƒ/4.0.
This offers the optical control over depth of field and light more comparable to that of a traditional camera. You can physically widen the aperture to ƒ/1.48 for clean low-light shots and natural-looking bokeh, or narrow it down to ƒ/4.0 to ensure more depth of field for group shots or landscapes.
Meanwhile, the 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip and a redesigned internal cooling system with a three times broader vapor chamber improve performance. Battery life is also longer, with Apple claiming up to 36 hours of video playback on the 18 Pro and up to 45 hours on the 18 Pro Max (we've not yet tested the phone to check this).
The iPhone 18 Pro Max also has a larger display, larger battery and a 10x optical zoom quad-prism lens system.
Without trade in or a carrier plan, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 / £1,199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 / £1,299.
Apple has also launched a new iPhone leasing service in the US called Apple Upgrade. The iPhone 18 Pro lease price starts at $34.99 per month for 24 months.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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