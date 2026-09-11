Discover Fall cosy craft DIY kits starting at $17
From cross-stitch to wreath making.
As the summer winds down and the nights draw in, autumn brings the perfect opportunity to pick up a cosy craft. With gifting season on the horizon, it's also a great opportunity to get ahead of the game with some DIY presents.
Welcoming in the changing of the seasons can feel a little blue sometimes, but picking up a crafting hobby can be a great opportunity to still your mind and reconnect with yourself. Whether you want to spice up your interior design with a DIY wreath or test your skills with a cute fall-themed cross-stitch kit, there are plenty of deals to be found.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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