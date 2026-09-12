I hate to say it, but the backlash to this beer company's rebrand is justified

Over the last few years, it's started to feel like there's no such thing as a rebrand without a backlash. From Jaguar to Cracker Barrel, several brands have had to fight fire after launching contemporary new looks – particularly when their efforts have been perceived, whisper it, woke.

I've become pretty sceptical of these backlashes recently. It's hardly a secret that the internet feeds of controversy, and in most cases, people aren't reacting to the actual design logic behind a rebrand. But when it comes to British beer brand Timothy Taylor's new look, I'm sad to say I agree with the outcry.

The evolution of Timothy Taylor's branding (Image credit: Timothy Taylor's)

The Yorkshire brewery has unveiled its first major rebrand in more than a decade, with a new logo, new packaging, new pump clips and, most notably, a new man on the front of its signature beer, Landlord.

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The brand is allegedly trying to appeal to Gen Z drinkers, who are developing a taste for cask ale. CEO Andrew Carter says the refresh is not about changing what the brewery makes, but about ensuring “the quality and care that go into every pint are reflected in how Timothy Taylor’s is presented today”. The brewery wants to remain “just as relevant to the next generation of drinkers as we’ve been to the last”.

But I can't help but look at the new Landlord character and think, why does he look like that? Why is he suddenly younger, fitter and more handsome? Why has he got a head (and chin) full of hair? The old bloke looked like a character, like your stereotypical idea of a pub landlord. This one looks like an actor you'd cast as the head of a fledgling microbrewery.

Brands have been rediscovering the importance of heritage design in recent years (Image credit: Burger King/Pepsi)

I've no problem with a brand choosing to modernise its image, particularly when that brand is on the up. Timothy Taylor's Landlord is the UK’s best-selling cask ale by both value and volume. But I fear the brand has mistaken old-fashioned for unfashionable. Brand heritage is more important than ever in today's world of fleeting design fads and, yes, artificial content. The cultural currency of history is clear, with countless brands resurrecting old logos over the last few years.

It's the little peculiarities, unfashionable colours, old fashioned text and, yes, old-fashioned characters, that prevent brands slipping into homogeny in today's world of flat design and sans serif text. Timothy Taylor's had something that a lot of contemporary brands would pay agencies a lot of money for: genuine character.

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I don't think this one ranks up there with Jaguar when it comes to branding misfires. And I don't think there's much ideology behind it – we don't need a bunch of thought pieces about "woke beer", or even responses, like The Spectator's calling the rebrand "a disgrace". It's just a UK beer brand updating its packaging. We'll all survive, and the beer will still taste the same.

But I do think there's a useful lesson here for brands and designers. Modernising a heritage brand doesn't have to mean making it look modern. After all, Timothy Taylor's is riding high, and already hugely popular among younger drinkers. The old landlord was clearly doing something right.