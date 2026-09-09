iPhone 'Ultra' leaks coming thick and fast hours before the event
A new name for the folding iPhone and some more imagery?
What we thought will be the iPhone Ultra is set to be announced later today at Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event, which is the most anticipated iPhone launch in years. But a last minute report from Bloomburg's Mark Gurman has dropped, which suggests the folding iPhone will actually be called the iPhone Duo.
Apparently, i'll come in white and dark blue, is loaded with a A20 Pro chip and it will run apps parallel to each other on the main screen. Most key for creatives is that it will reportedly have support for the Apple Pencil stylus – a brilliant decision from Apple.
For those interested in photography, it'll have two 48 MP rear cameras, and then a 12 MP front-facing camera for video calls. Price? From $2,000 to $3,000 (ouch!).
Follow along with all the news today on our Apple event live blog.
And what will it look like?
It was reported yesterday by our neighbour site T3 that accessories brand ESR had published photos of the iPhone Ultra as part of ads on its X feed, joining Spigen and Dbrand in openly showcasing the design. This morning, another brand has done exactly the same thing.
I opened Instagram to find ads from one of my favourite accessories brands, Burga. The images shows some gorgeous cases, complete with the iPhone Ultra. Did the ads team hit "schedule" a day early?
This phone is likely to be a dummy unit, which we have seen online before, but it gives a good sense of what the foldable will look like if you haven't seen it yet. Even better, it shows the ingenuity of the cases Burga has created to fit the folding phone. See the images below.
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It's striking to see two separate accessories brands leak in this way, even with plenty of leakers already sharing design snippets in recent weeks, including the colourways for the iPhone 18 range.
Apple may not be happy about brands jumping the gun on their marketing. Cases and covers are typically approved under strict NDAs precisely so they don't reveal hardware before Apple does – but given the dummy units are already out there, this doesn't feel like a huge deal. Either way, for now, the leaks only build the anticipation for what Apple has planned later today.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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