Stop being mean to the new Japanese travel mascots
I think they’re weirdly endearing.
With the rise of Apple's Lil' Finder Guy and Crocs' adorable Niles the Crocodile, brand mascots are having their moment this year. So when the East Japan Railway Company (JR East) announced it would retire the iconic Suica Penguin, I wasn't alone in my shock, horror and fervid despair.
Thankfully, a new IC travel card mascot is set to take its place – and even better, it's up to the general public to decide who takes the crown. Three adorable little guys are in the running, but given the penguin's 25-year legacy, some fans aren't being so welcoming to the newcomers. Like it or not, mascots are back, and it's time to embrace some fresh faces.
The lineup consists of a squirrel, a rabbit, and what I can only describe as an indistinct, mouselike creature. Each design has its own quirky charm, although I find myself drawn to the doughy innocence of the rabbit, especially in his signature Superman pose.
But the lil' fellas didn't appeal to everyone, particularly fans on Reddit. "What in the Corporate Memphis is this?" one user wrote, sparking a sea of criticism from Penguin purists. "I’m in awe. These are absolutely terrible," one naysayer commented, while another added, "Babe, wake up. New nightmare fuel just dropped."
Does the squirrel sort of remind me of the Scratch logo cat? Yes. Is the mouse-beast's nervous face rubbing off on me and making me slightly anxious? Yes. And why does he have a little guy in his purse? I may never know. But to me, there's something endearing about these strange creatures, and I, for one, believe they all make wonderful successors to the Suica Penguin.
More than an IC card mascot, the Suica Penguin has become a part of Japanese culture, appearing on merchandise and beloved by many. While its retirement will be a cause of grief for many, a brand refresh is well overdue.
It's worth noting that the internet is always pretty resistant to change – you only have to look at the response to Spotify's disco logo or the dreaded Cracker Barrel debacle to see just how bad the criticism can be. If you'd like to have your say, voting is now open on the JR East website.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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