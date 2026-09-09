After a period of adding new instalments to its admittedly highly playable game franchises – notably Sniper Elite and Zombie Army – Oxford-based Rebellion has recently been rediscovering its knack for very British-tinged originality. First with 2025’s Atomfall, the steampunk Cumbria-set survival-horror with more than a tinge of Wicker Man to it, and now with Alien Deathstorm.

Due for release in spring 2027 (on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC), Alien Deathstorm bills itself as a horror-FPS, and a sci-fi element could be added to that mix, since it is set in a future in which mankind has colonised other planets. Its action takes place in an off-world colony where things have started to go horribly wrong: an extreme weather event threatens physical damage, and aliens have invaded. The game’s protagonist is an engineer dispatched to fix broken systems while taking out any aliens that hinder those efforts.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Hands-on with Alien Deathstorm

Alien Deathstorm made its first appearance at Gamescom 2026, happily in playable form: I was able to work my way through a 30-minute demo level, providing a tantalising taste of the game. Aesthetically, it may not have been entirely representative, since the level was set in a nuclear power station which had to be brought online. Plus, its action took place at night and in the middle of a raging storm.

This combined to create a great Alien/Aliens-style atmosphere, with a dark, industrial colour palette and underlit areas punctuated by emergency lights – I soon discovered that when under attack by aliens in dark areas, I could throw a flare onto the ground to be able to see them better. Atmospherically, the emphasis was on the game’s horror side, with aliens appearing from darkness providing plenty of jump-scares. Noticeably excellent sound design meant I could often hear them approaching before glimpsing them.

And the weather played into that: in the open air, a constant rainstorm, with accompanying howling wind, ramped up the sense of dread and meant it was a relief to get inside – shades of John Carpenter’s The Thing there, except with snow replaced by a downpour. I soon discovered that Alien Deathstorm even has a move in which I could wipe my character’s helmet-visor – necessary when taking out aliens with melee weapons in front of my face, but also sometimes due to the sheer volume of rainwater accumulating.

So, in the case of Alien Deathstorm, Rebellion has abandoned any form of stylisation (such as, say, Atomfall’s 1950s-style art direction) in favour of realism. While the demo’s nuclear reactor setting was moderately high-tech in places, it felt contemporary rather than futuristic, industrial rather than cyberpunk.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Slick shooting and dangerous aliens

Guided by a remote handler with a Scottish accent (it wouldn’t be a Rebellion game without some British cue, and the game’s foregrounding of the weather could be characterised as another one of those), I started to work my way through the reactor.

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It was in pretty bad shape, with some outside walls ripped open to the elements. The first aliens I encountered resembled giant spiders: fast-moving, they came at my face, but I could dispatch them with a single well-timed melee attack. I was equipped with a pistol (with unlimited ammo), an SMG and a shotgun, all of which felt fabulous: the shotgun took eight shells before needing to reload, and the SMG had a satisfyingly high fire rate and pinpoint accuracy.

I had to use a few medical injectors to restore health: while not particularly robust, the aliens were fast, dealt a lot of damage, and moved with a pleasing unpredictability. Before long, I started to encounter an altogether more dangerous class of aliens: large, anthropomorphic, and powerful, with dreadlock-like cranial protrusions that made them slightly reminiscent of the Predator. For those, the shotgun came in handy, especially when the SMG ran out of ammo.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Major puzzle-solving and 3D printing

As I moved around the multi-level reactor, skirting locked doors and working out how to reach my destination via alternative routes, I found some useful machines, most notably Item Stations, which let me 3D-print ammo and medical injectors. The rooms were dotted with crates holding useful resources and occasionally blueprints which, via a Workbench, let me customise my weapons, initially adding ammo capacity to the SMG and shotgun. Rebellion explained that it has gone to town with the weapon customisation, to the extent that the automatic rifle, for example, can be turned into something more akin to either a high-capacity LMG or a sniper rifle – letting players equip themselves according to their preferred play-style.

My peregrinations through the nuclear reactor felt first-principles. In one of the first rooms I entered, I accessed a computer which let me download a map of the facility for the first time, and only when I reached an area entitled Core Control was I able to tap into the reactor’s systems and determine what was specifically wrong with it.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

A trip through the room containing the reactor core itself triggered a more determined onslaught from both types of aliens, and as I progressed through the level, they would attack in increasing numbers.

Now armed with a clear objective to sort out the reactor’s venting system, which was malfunctioning, I climbed to the top of the facility, where a gas-flare was visible, and into the middle of an extended period of environmental puzzling in which I had to descend to ground level to switch off a particular venting array, before returning to the top to reboot the system (a zip-line allowed me to zoom back up to the roof).

Now, after hammering in two pressure-pins with melee attacks, I could reinitiate the flarestack by turning the valve – a process which would take a certain amount of time and during which, unsurprisingly, I came under attack from a horde of aliens. And that’s where my time on the demo ran out.

A believable but atmospheric horror-FPS

Having merely played through one of Alien Deathstorm’s levels, it’s impossible to discern how representative it may be of the game as a whole, but I can draw certain conclusions. Atmospherically, it emulates classic films like Alien and The Thing. Its believable, near-future setting and use, for example, of virtual 3D printing in place of crafting adds an unusual air of realism to a game that could easily have succumbed to all manner of sci-fi cliches.

Its determination to use a protagonist who demonstrably isn’t superhuman smacks of survival-horror, yet it also has a super-slick first-person shooter engine. And I found myself really getting into character as an engineer: Alien Deathstorm didn’t do much hand-holding, but I enjoyed figuring out its puzzles, which were grounded in common sense and context. In that respect, it was agreeably reminiscent of something like Half-Life, and if it ends up anywhere near as good as Half-Life, while endowed with thoroughly modern production values, it will be very hard to ignore.

Alien Deathstorm releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2027.