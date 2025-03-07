"We wanted it to feel big" – playing Atomfall from an art director’s perspective

Features
By
published

Art director Ryan Greene explains how Rebellion is making its England-set Fallout-like game a grand day out.

Atomfall hands-on; various scenes from a video game set in a 1950s England after the apocalypse
(Image credit: Rebellion)

Rebellion's Atomfall is a bit eccentric, a little odd, but very, very interesting. The game is being developed by Oxford-based Rebellion, which made the excellent Sniper Elite: Resistance, and it mines a similar vein of quintessentially British and generally nostalgic word-building.

This first-person action-adventure game mixes in survival elements, a tinge of horror and an open-world feel for exploration, but it's the unique and period-perfect setting of an alternate 1957 that captures the imagination. Based on the real life fire at the Windscale nuclear reactor in Cumbria, Rebellion uses this as a jumping off point for an alt-history wheeze that suggests this was actually merely the visible result of sinister government experimentation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Steve Boxer
Writer

Steve has written about video games since the early 1990s. Nowadays, he also writes for The Guardian, Pocket-lint, VGC and Metro; past outlets include Edge, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Times, The Mirror, The Face, C&VG, Esquire and sleazenation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Making Eternal Strands;
How Eternal Strands' complex chaos was made possible
Revenge of the Savage Planet; colourful game screens
Revenge of the Savage Planet: beautifully animated nonsense
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 art influences; watery scenes from a fantasy video game, showing colourful coral and mines and creatures
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's art director jokes how he wanted to make a 'realistic version of SpongeBob'
Wanderstop indie game; A vibrant digital illustration portrays two characters seated on a park bench, along with other elements of a whimsical, animated setting.
"The environment is like a character in the game": how Wanderstop's world design blends Art Nouveau and Impressionism
Will Follow The Light interview; how this indie game is being made using Unreal Engine 5
"It gives you almost everything": How Unreal Engine 5 empowered the indie team behind WILL: Follow the Light
Clair Obscur Expedition 33; fantasy characters float in a dark sky, a god-like creature is seen in the distance amidst lighting and flames
Using Unreal Engine 5 “can be a trap”, says the dev behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Latest in Video Game Design
Atomfall hands-on; various scenes from a video game set in a 1950s England after the apocalypse
"We wanted it to feel big" – playing Atomfall from an art director’s perspective
Among The Trolls by Avantgarden Games;
How Unreal Engine 5 is harnessed to blend photoreal environments with fantasy folklore in Among The Trolls
A still from an Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo with a Blade Runner and Cyberpunk style
Stunning Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo channels Blade Runner and Cyberpunk vibes
A still from a remaster of Warcraft 3 intro cinematic
Fans are blown away by solo animator's stunning Warcraft III cinematic remake
Super Mario Bros 6
Incredible Super Mario hack brings a new instalment of pure retro joy
Command &amp; Conquer
Command & Conquer is back in the most surprising way
Latest in Features
Atomfall hands-on; various scenes from a video game set in a 1950s England after the apocalypse
"We wanted it to feel big" – playing Atomfall from an art director’s perspective
Among The Trolls by Avantgarden Games;
How Unreal Engine 5 is harnessed to blend photoreal environments with fantasy folklore in Among The Trolls
Cartoons of the 1960s; A vibrant illustration of the Yellow Submarine, a psychedelically patterned background surrounds the iconic vessel.
Cartoons of the 1960s – the best animated movies feature the work of Chuck Jones, who ensured characters were "not realistic, but believable"
A screenshot of the back end of WIx.
Wix vs Wix Studio: which one is better?
Kae Neskovic headshot
"AI is a reflection of human creativity": a day in the life of Kae Neskovic
ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX Art Challenge is back!