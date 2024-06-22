The best new game trailers have me excited about game art again

News
By
published

These are the best-looking games coming in 2024 and 2024.

A screenshot from the Xbox game South of Midnight
(Image credit: Compulsion)

Summer Game Fest delivered some exciting reveals of upcoming games for 2024 and 2025, from the Xbox Games Showcase to indie-focused streams like Devolver Direct and Day of the Devs. And the art in some of the upcoming releases has me excited about games again. 

While the demise of E3 could be a sign of decline in the gaming sector, some of the upcoming releases suggests something of a creative resurgence, particularly among  indie developers in particular. Here are the games I'm most looking forward to. Also see our pick of the best games consoles and the best indie games in 2023.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles