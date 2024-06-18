The best AAA games coming to MacBooks this year

One of the announcements at Apple's WWDC 2024 last week was an update to the tech giant's Game Porting Toolkit 2 program to make it easier for developers to port games to Mac, iPad and iPhone. The update introduces many of the features that developers had been asking for, improving compatibility with Windows games and allowing code and shaders to be unified across devices.

Whether it's a port or a game made for Apple devices, the update should help reduce the time it takes to bring games to MacOS. And that means more developers will be able to take advantage of the latest M3 Pro MacBooks, and their ability to handle ray tracing and intense graphics performance (see our guide to the best MacBook Pro M3 prices).

Time will tell how far the impact goes, but we already have a host of AAA games for MacBook scheduled for release this year as serious Macbook comes a reality. Below we round up the releases we're most looking forward to.

The best upcoming AAA games for MacBook in 2024

01. RoboCop Rogue City

One of the MacBook games we're most excited about is RoboCop Rogue City, which Teyon has announced will be released in the northern hemisphere autumn. Already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam), the game has been a hit with fans. In our own RoboCop Rogue City review, we praised the stunning use of Unreal Engine 5 and the clear love of the licence, which raises the game above its technical issues.

02. Assassin's Creed Shadows

Big titles typically release for MacOS long after their runs started on other platforms, so it represents a big step change that Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released for Mac on the same day it's released for consoles. Ubisoft’s latest addition to the popular game franchise is scheduled for release on November 15.

Set in 16th-century Japan, the title promises a range of landscapes to explore in the roles of two playable characters: Shinobi assassin Naoe and African samurai Yasuke. Itavailable for pre-order on the Mac App Store priced at $69.99.

03.Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Ubisoft's latest installment in its Prince of Persia series was released in January for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and Windows. We still have some time to wait for the MacOS release, since it's not expected to be available until 3 December, but this is one of the most eagerly anticipated Mac games of the year. See our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review.

04. World of Warcraft: The War Within

World of Warcraft: The War Within should be available for MacBooks on the same date as its general release: August 26 at 3PM PT. Key characters in this part of the saga will be Anduin Wrynn, Thrall, Magni Bronzebeard and Alleria Windrunner, leader of the void elves. Those who've been able to access the early preview suggest it could be the best World of Warcraft expansion we've seen in years.

05. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the first game in the franchise to move to a first-person perspective, will be released for M-series MacBooks and iPads, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on 2 July, some seven years after its release on consoles. The releases follows Resident Evil Village for Mac in October. The remake of Resident Evil 2 is also coming, although we don't yet have a date.

