WWDC 2024 Apple Event LIVE: every iPhone, Mac and AI announcement as it happens

Just weeks after Apple revealed its brand new iPad Pro, iPad Air and Apple Pencil Pro, the company's next launch event is here – and if it's anything like recent years, WWDC 2024 is set to be a big one. Ostensibly the brand's software and developer focussed conference, WWDC usually focuses heavily on iOS and macOS. But lately Apple has had form when it comes to revealing new hardware at the event – most notably last year's Vision Pro headset.

But this year, it could all be about AI. Rumours about Apple's planned Siri upgrades as well as a potential partnership with OpenAI have been hotting up in recent weeks, and we're excited to find out how Apple could make its digital assistant, y'know, not terrible in 2024. As for hardware, we're betting that the most likely announcement could be an M4 MacBook Pro, since the iPad Pro leap-frogged the laptop to become the first to receive the chip last month.

As ever, we'll be keeping you in the loop with real-time updates on every announcement as it happens right here. And you can watch the keynote itself at the video below at 6pm BST / 1pm ET.