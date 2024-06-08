Apple Design Awards 2024: another win for Procreate

And Vision Pro apps get a look in with a new spatial computing category.

The winners are in for the Apple Design Awards 2024, and we're not surprised to see a third accolade for Procreate. This time the team behind the digital art app won the app innovation award for Procreate Dreams, a powerful animation app for iPad (see our own five-star Procreate Dreams review

Elsewhere in this year's awards, there was a new category, spatial computing, following the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset. In total, 14 apps and games won awards for design, technical achievement and innovation.

