Apple Design Awards 2024: another win for Procreate

The winners are in for the Apple Design Awards 2024, and we're not surprised to see a third accolade for Procreate. This time the team behind the digital art app won the app innovation award for Procreate Dreams, a powerful animation app for iPad (see our own five-star Procreate Dreams review.

Elsewhere in this year's awards, there was a new category, spatial computing, following the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset. In total, 14 apps and games won awards for design, technical achievement and innovation.

Procreate Dreams is a 2D animation app for iPad (Image credit: Procreate)

The winners of the Apple Design Awards 2024 were chosen from 42 finalists. One app and one game were chosen in each of seven categories: delight and fun, inclusivity, innovation, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics and the new spatial computing category.

Having already its second accolade in the Apple Design Awards 2022, Procreate picked up the innovation award for apps with Procreate Dreams. Apple praised the 2D animation app for including the extensive library of brushes, gestures, and PencilKit-enabled behaviors from the original Procreate and for its support for multitouch interactions and Apple Pencil.

Winners in the visuals and graphics category were Rooms from Things Inc, an app and social space for building imaginative scenes, and Lies of P from NEOWIZ, an adventure game that allows players to control a robotic puppet. Here Apple commended the textures, detailed lighting and effects and visual customization options like MetalFX upscaling and volumetric fog effects on Mac.

Algoriddim's Djay Pro won the inaugural edition of the spatial computing category (Image credit: Algoriddim)

The winners in the new spatial computing category were Algoriddim's Djay Pro - DJ App & AI Mixer, a virtual DJ app complete with turntables, interactive effects and a range of virtual environments, and Shapes and Stories' Blackbox a puzzle game that encourages users to explore the spatial environment.

Finalists in the new category included Loóna: Cozy Puzzle Games by Loona Inc.; NBA by NBA MEDIA VENTURES, LLC; Sky Guide by Fifth Star Labs LLC; and Synth Riders by Kluge Strategic Inc.