Apple Design Awards: Procreate wins a second gong

Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 Apple Design Awards, which recognise the best apps and developers on MacOS, iOS and iPadOS. Winners this year include Lego Star Wars, Halide Mark II and the soundscape app Odio, but here at Creative Bloq, we're particularly pleased to see the digital illustration app Procreate pick up its second Apple Design Award.

Savage Interactive's Procreate has followed up its 2013 award for Outstanding Design and Innovation with the Apple Design Award for Inclusivity at the Cupertino giant's World Wide Developers Conference 2022.

Procreate [is] only the second app to win two titles in the history of the awards, and we think it's well deserved

That makes Procreate only the second app to win two titles in the history of the awards, and we think it's well deserved. We love the iPad as a creative device, especially with the Apple Pencil 2, and Procreate is one of our favourite creative apps for the tablet. Basically Apple + Procreate = win.

Apple commended the digital illustration app for "supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages" through its native support for 16 languages and its added accessibility features for people with limited mobility and impaired vision. These include advanced Motion Filtering for artists with tremors, Single Touch gestures for those with limited hand mobility and new Colour Cards and Notifications to help the visually impaired.

Procreate's accessibility features include larger text (Image credit: Procreate)

Procreate's accessibility features include an in-app assistive touch menu, audio feedback, and colour blindness settings as well as VoiceOver, Dynamic Type and more.

On receiving the award, Procreate CEO and co-founder James Cuda said the team at Savage Interactive had put their “hearts, souls and brains into making Procreate more available to more people, consistently adding powerful new features year after year," but that there remained "more work to do.” He encouraged other developers to see improving accessibility as "an intrinsic part of our design and development process."

Other winners at the 2022 Apple Design Awards include the playful habit tracker (Not Boring) Habits, the gorgeous iPhone and iPad camera app Halide Mark II, the soundscape creator Odio and the games Lego Star Wars: Castaways and MARVEL Future Revolution.

The Apple Design Awards 2022 in full

Inclusivity : Procreate, Wylde Flowers

: Procreate, Wylde Flowers Delight and Fun: (Not Boring) Habits, Overboard!

(Not Boring) Habits, Overboard! Interaction : Slopes, A Musical Story

: Slopes, A Musical Story Social impact : Rebel Girls, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

: Rebel Girls, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees Visuals and graphics : Halide Mark II, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

: Halide Mark II, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways Innovation: Odio, MARVEL Future Revolution

