This 'life-saving' Procreate hack could fix your worst mistakes

Have you ever been working on Procreate, and as you finally finish your masterpiece, you realise there's a mistake hidden amongst your layers of work? If so, this trick shared on TikTok has just shared a trick that will save you so much time.

A user has revealed how to quickly find out where a brushstroke is in your project, so you no longer have to dip in and out of every layer. The TikTok has gained over 73,800 likes, and hundreds of users have flooded the artist's video with comments. If you're feeling left out with all this Procreate talk, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best iPad deals and download the app.

Nen_Jpg walks through how to find the correct layer in the video (see above), but to make it easier for you, we will talk you through the steps. Firstly, head over to Actions, then select the Gesture Control tab. Make sure you're in the Layer Select section, toggle the Touch option on and then simply tap on the mistake you'd like to get rid of and Procreate will tell you which layer it's on. Select the right layer, and then all you have to do is rub out/correct the mistake.

We can't get over how useful this hack is and how much time it will save us when working on big projects. It seems as though users on TikTok are amazed by this trick too, and many have commented on the video thanking the artist. One user replied, "You are now my favourite human being. I needed this so much, thank you," and another simply said, "a lifesaver," which is what we were all thinking.

Part of us can't wait to make a tiny slip up in our next project so we can put the hack to good use. If you're unsure about whether Procreate is the right digital art software for you, then why not read our latest Procreate Review? Or if you're a seasoned user, then you'll love our list of the best Procreate brushes.

