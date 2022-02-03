Handheld games consoles make surprisingly awesome wall art

Some games consoles really are objects of beauty. No, perhaps not the PlayStation 5, with its white plates, but there are consoles that are true gems of product design; we might even go as far as to say artworks. The people at Grid Studio certainly believe that, and they've discovered that your favourite handheld console of yesteryear looks even better when it's torn apart and framed on a wall.

(Image credit: Grid Studio)

Grid Studio is a company that's emerged with one single line of products: wall art that's made by deconstructing old tech. With the motto "Every Classic Deserves To Be Framed!", the studio strips down old handheld consoles and phones, and then lovingly frames the pieces in stunning looking compositions. Each piece includes a brief description of the product and annotations reverently detailing the nature of each component, from circuit boards to buttons, speakers and more. It's a fitting tribute that shows a genuine veneration of these classic designs.

(Image credit: Grid Studio)

Taken by the framed works? We're not quite sure where Grid Studio is based, but if you think a deconstructed Game Boy is just the thing for the wall in your home office, you can order one for between $180 and $200 USD at gridstudio.cc.

