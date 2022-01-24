The game console war might be over (and the winner will surprise you)

We're still in the infancy of the current PS5 versus Xbox Series X/S console war, but Nintendo has already crashed the party. According to data and analytics firm Ampere Analysis, Nintendo's old tech is going to outsell both newcomers in 2022.

We're not surprised Nintendo is still dominating console sales in 2022. The Japanese tech giant has a long history of reinventing how we play games, offering with unique UX and UI design, whether that's the Switch, or Wii and Gameboy.

PS5 vs Xbox? No, it's Switch

The new Nintendo OLED model is giving the console a boost in 2022 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Ampere director Piers Harding-Rolls has made some bold predictions for sales this year: Xbox Series will sell 9 million units. PlayStation 5: 18 million, but Nintendo Switch will sell a massive 21 million. There's deeper analysis in Ampere's full video.

“It looks like the availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles is going to improve slowly over the year and our expectation is that Sony will outsell Microsoft two-to-one,” said Harding-Rolls in his Twitter video. “But actually the biggest selling console in the market is going to be Nintendo Switch at 21 million units, and that will be driven by demand for the new Nintendo Switch OLED.”

🎮Last year the console market saw strong consumer demand met by pressure on availability of components. How will this evolve in 2022? - @PiersHR Xbox Series: 9m.PlayStation 5: 18mNintendo Switch: 21mWatch the full video here: https://t.co/qE2HwpcTFZ pic.twitter.com/5mqbZeDkIhJanuary 20, 2022 See more

There are known problems with getting parts – mainly expensive semiconductors – as well as Covid affecting workforces and distribution globally, that have impacted both PS5 and Xbox. The Switch is old tech, and so parts are easier to come by and has enabled Nintendo to get its console into hands far easier.

But let's not overlook the experience of using a Switch. It's a beautifully designed handheld console with unique UX design that allows players to decide how they want to play - on a TV or curled up on the sofa under a blanket. Cosy. The new Switch OLED model is selling fast, too.

