How to trace in Procreate: a simple step-by-step guide for beginners

How-to
By published

An easy way to get started in digital art.

Learning how to trace in Procreate is very easy and is a good way to get started in digital. Tracing from an image can be a good way to learn to use a stylus, a tablet's features or practice line art. It can also be a good way to start a painting from your own art – photograph the paper sketch and digitally ink over in Procreate.

Below I take you though the very easy process of setting up a new file in Procreate and then creating a 'trace' layer to sketch on top of. I'm using one of my own old paintings to trace over – this was created for my Huion Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) review – which is very painterly, but a nice challenge to find lineart within.

