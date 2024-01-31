The best Macbook Pro M3 prices

I want to make something clear straight away. This page will – with a little help of a clever bit of software – bring in all of the best live deals on the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro with the mighty M3 chip (released in 2023). What it won't do is bring in the prices that you would necessarily like.

You see, the MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) only came out recently, and it features Apple's absolute up-to-date tech. This doesn't come cheap at retail, and there haven't been any meaningful deals on this model as of yet. Right now, the best I think you can realistically expect to find are discounts of up to $100/£100 off. This will likely be around the upcoming Amazon Prime Day held in July.

As with most Apple MacBooks, different configurations can seriously affect the price. The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro starts at $1,599/£1,699 for the minimum amount of RAM and storage, while there's also a 16-inch model available for $2,499/£2,599 (and that's before we come to the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips).

I'm only focusing on the 14-inch model for this guide, as let's be honest, who really needs (or can afford) anything greater than this? Below you'll find the best current prices on this MacBook Pro in your region, but ultimately, the decision on which M3 MacBook Pro to buy is yours.

The best MacBook Pro M3, 14-inch prices

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023, 14-inch) The best M3 MacBook Pro for the majority. CPU: Apple M3 (8-core) | Graphics: 10-core GPU | RAM: 8GB - 24GB | Storage: 512GB - 2TB | Display: 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display | Power Adapter: 70W or 96W USB-C | Ports: Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port M3 chip offers powerful performance Boost on graphics Bright 555.8 nits display Less ports than the M3 Pro model Only one external monitor supported

The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 has a lot to offer right out of the bag – with enhanced processing power for multitasking thanks to the M3 chip, extra ports like an SD card slot and HDMI port (which will no doubt impress creative pros), and not to mention the slim and sleek design that keeps it portable for commuters.

It has a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display that has been adapted with greater brightness (555.8 nits according to Tom's Guide) and vivid renderings with a graphics boost capable of 120Hz refresh rate which makes it suitable for light gaming. The battery life is said to have been upgraded too, lasting around 17 hours.

As we mentioned, the price for this Mac starts from $1,599 for basic specs, but you can upgrade further to 16GB of unified RAM for a hefty $200 extra, or as high as 24GB for $400 (yikes). The price for a Mac with the minimum spec M3 Pro chip will set you back at least $1,999 and the M3 Max at an eye-watering $3,199.

We have to wonder where the beastly M3 Pro and M3 Pro Max laptops sit within Apple's MacBook lineup. We can say with certainty that these aren't for students, and even casual users might be out of their depth. That's why we recommend you opt for the 14-inch M3 model for general use, but creative professionals with more demanding workloads may benefit from the power of the M3 Pro or M3 Max.

If you think the M3 chip won't cut through your workload, here are the best current deals and live prices on the MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro and M3 Max models from retailers in your region.

