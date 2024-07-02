Making Fallout in Unreal Engine 5 - merging old and new film techniques

AJ Sciutto shares what Magnum Opus learned from making Amazon's hit series.

Making Fallout with Unreal Engine 5; a woman walks out of a vault
We've covered how game engines are helping filmmakers, and how the next Spielberg could be making films in Unreal Engine, as well as taking the opportunity to stand on an LED Volume stage for ourselves, but the use of this technology is growing so fast it's worth pausing and looking at how real time 3D and traditional filmmaking techniques are merging.

One of the studios leading the way on using real time 3D, and Unreal Engine in particular, in film production is Magnopus, a creative studio that has been pioneering the use of new technology for over a decade. The team's most recent work on Amazon's Fallout TV series, where artists from Magnopus used in-camera VFX, the real-time flexibility of Unreal Engine, to create a virtual production workflow to use with 35mm film.

