The unexpected design influences on Amazon's Fallout TV show

By Ian Dean
published

"It taught me the creative process is infinite," says costume designer Amy Westcott.

Amazon Fallout; a power armour character in a desert
(Image credit: Amazon Content Services LLC)

There's a moment in Amazon's Fallout TV series where a central character pinches their Vault-Tec suit and says, "it's a bit tight". What feels like a throwaway line is really a moment's insight into the complexity of ushering into real life game designs that work in an 3D engine like Unreal Engine, but in the cold light of day, on a film set, can be awkward.

It's the challenge Fallout's costume designer Amy Westcott embraced with open arms. Her gaming days ended with Tempest in the '80s, she tells me, laughing, but Amy was well aware of Fallout and its retro-futuristic visual design. After meeting with director Jonathan Nolan and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, the designer submerged herself in the original concept art behind the video game to eke out the "skeleton" of its aesthetic upon which she could "get creative".

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

