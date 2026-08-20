Move over Duolingo, there’s a new brand mascot in town

After the social media rampage of Duolingo's crazed owl, I was suffering some serious brand mascot fatigue. His threatening persona and omniscient presence were enough to put me off for good, until I met Niles, the new face of the rubbery, holey shoe brand, Crocs.

With the recent popularity of Apple's Lil' Finder Guy, it feels like brand mascots are back in a big way, moving from the tired internet meme trope to something more wholesome. While Niles has only just hatched, I can see him quickly becoming my favourite of the brand mascot bunch.

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Taking to socials, Crocs gave a cryptic teaser for its new arrival, posting a mysterious video of an XL egg, sparking a slew of fan theories. What could it mean? Perhaps a new brand collaboration? A shoe debut? Little did they know, 24 hours later, Niles the 6ft anthropomorphic crocodile would emerge.

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If you're a Crocs veteran, you might think you recognise this cutesy crocodilian – and you'd be right. Since 2002, each pair of Crocs has featured a dinky lil croc on the shoe's rivet, hidden in plain sight for all these years. As Crocs looks towards its 25th birthday next year, the birth of Niles marks its move towards a more character-driven brand.

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"For Crocs, Niles represents a long-term strategy in storytelling meant to deepen the emotional connection with consumers in ways that extend beyond any single product launch, campaign or collaboration. Niles is more than a mascot – he is a character with his own personality, voice, perspective and ambitions," says Terence Reilly, chief brand officer at Crocs.

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For more branding inspiration, take a look at Wikipedia's adorable mascot for its 25th anniversary or check out why a mascot isn't enough to survive in today's branding world.