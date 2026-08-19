I decoded the Camp Flog Gnaw lineup so you don’t have to

Tyler the Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival is coming this November, and to build the hype, it's been hinting at some of the upcoming headliners – in the most cryptic way possible, of course. Anagram experts, you're gonna need to take it from here.

Over on the official website, fans were finally treated to the lineup reveal, so long as they could unscramble the cryptic puzzles. In true Flog Gnaw style, the unconventional promo certainly beats the typical festival poster designs, but in case you're not in the mood for word games, I think I've cracked it.

A post shared by Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (@campfloggnaw) A photo posted by on

Head to the Camp Flog Gnaw website and you'll be greeted with a game to unscramble the 2026 lineup. Each word jumble has just one clue, and admittedly I found these next to useless for most of the acts. "This artist won their middle school talent show in 2004" and "God Energy, Naturally Amazing," aren't exactly the most illuminating clues Tyler, come on.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

Eventually I managed to solve the anagrams (very slowly), and by my unscrambling skills, here's the full list.

Tyler, The Creator

Future

Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE

Vince Staples

Don Toliver

Turnstile

Steve Lacy

Wallows

Lola Young

Magdalena Bay

JID

Domo Genesis

Leon Thomas

Syd

Jane Remover

Isaiah Rashad

The Alchemist

Left Brain

Casey Veggies

Concrete Boys

Quadeca

Mike G

Audrey Nuna

Not for Radio

310babii

Thee Sacred Souls

54 Ultra

Latin Mafia

NSQK

Lupe Fiasco

Liim

Gabriel Jacoby

GENA

threetwenty

Natanya

Ama

Wyatt Waddell

Nomi

2hollis

For more creative inspiration, check out the best Coachella billboards of 2026 or discover the unconventional story behind this year's OFFF Festival identity.