I decoded the Camp Flog Gnaw lineup so you don’t have to
Tyler the Creator knew exactly what he was doing with those cryptic clues.
Tyler the Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival is coming this November, and to build the hype, it's been hinting at some of the upcoming headliners – in the most cryptic way possible, of course. Anagram experts, you're gonna need to take it from here.
Over on the official website, fans were finally treated to the lineup reveal, so long as they could unscramble the cryptic puzzles. In true Flog Gnaw style, the unconventional promo certainly beats the typical festival poster designs, but in case you're not in the mood for word games, I think I've cracked it.
Head to the Camp Flog Gnaw website and you'll be greeted with a game to unscramble the 2026 lineup. Each word jumble has just one clue, and admittedly I found these next to useless for most of the acts. "This artist won their middle school talent show in 2004" and "God Energy, Naturally Amazing," aren't exactly the most illuminating clues Tyler, come on.
Eventually I managed to solve the anagrams (very slowly), and by my unscrambling skills, here's the full list.
- Tyler, The Creator
- Future
- Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE
- Vince Staples
- Don Toliver
- Turnstile
- Steve Lacy
- Wallows
- Lola Young
- Magdalena Bay
- JID
- Domo Genesis
- Leon Thomas
- Syd
- Jane Remover
- Isaiah Rashad
- The Alchemist
- Left Brain
- Casey Veggies
- Concrete Boys
- Quadeca
- Mike G
- Audrey Nuna
- Not for Radio
- 310babii
- Thee Sacred Souls
- 54 Ultra
- Latin Mafia
- NSQK
- Lupe Fiasco
- Liim
- Gabriel Jacoby
- GENA
- threetwenty
- Natanya
- Ama
- Wyatt Waddell
- Nomi
- 2hollis
For more creative inspiration, check out the best Coachella billboards of 2026 or discover the unconventional story behind this year's OFFF Festival identity.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.