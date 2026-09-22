I finally learned to enjoy 3D art with this workflow using 3DCoat, Quixel Mixer, Blender and Photoshop

How to make 3D process fun? That is a question I have been asking myself for quite some time now. Recent years of working in the gaming concept art field have shown me how valuable 3D usage could be for many clients and projects, but also for personal works. It provides the possibility of showing designs from different views, quickly iterate on lighting or materials and more.

For a long time, however, I did not enjoy working in 3D, as I was mostly used to – and preferred – 2D workflows, which felt more natural to me since I already had some basic drawing and painting skills learned at architecture college. But after noticing the strengths that 3D could offer, I started trying to find an approach – one that suited me better, and one that felt less rigid, which was something I had previously associated with 3D.

Only after discovering 3DCoat, and finding it surprisingly fun to use, it quickly became my software of choice. Its voxel-based workflow allowed me to create more freely and intuitively in 3D. Since then I’ve become more open to other 3D softwares, using 3DCoat as my base (see our guide to the best 3D modelling software, and you might want one of the best laptops for 3D modelling).

In this tutorial, I will show you how I create a 3D scene of an overgrown robot, mixing those tools. Hopefully you will find it inspiring enough to try yourself. You can also check out our other Blender tutorials.

A complete 3D art process using 3DCoat, Quixel Mixer, Blender and Photoshop

01. Initial idea and sketching After having the idea of an overgrown site in my mind, I gathered a few references and quickly tried to put my thoughts onto “paper”. This is usually the most important step for me when creating any work, as it will provide a foundation for the rest of the image. For this practice project, I chose something simple that would not overwhelm me along the way. I start with a composition sketch, trying to establish the idea through bold shapes, together with a simple sketch for the robot. I incorporate tribal features to make it more intriguing, like an old artefact from an another world. At this point, I also already had a colour scheme in my mind – green for the overgrown part, and orange tones for the rusty robot.

02. 3D coat: sculpting main shapes After figuring out what I want to create, I jump into 3DCoat (these steps can also be done using other software such as ZBrush or Blender). I start by importing a free skeleton model that I found on Sketchfab that serves as a base for the robot. Then I begin establishing basic proportions through large, simple shapes, using tools like sphere, clay, move, cut and pose. Try to keep parts of robot as separate layers – this will come handy later as they will be treated as separate objects.

03. Detail: phase one In this phase, I add details that belong to the robot’s design. As mentioned, I chose to add tribal features on the robot. Most of the details, mainly the repeated convex stripes and cutlines, were made using the surface pinch tool and the extrude tool with a simple circle alpha brush.

04. Detail: phase two Here, I add a second lot of details that will make the robot look worn out, rusty and damaged. To achieve this, I use the extrude tool with a noisy alpha brush. I find this step fun, as I like to try different brushes and how they affect the surface, and it allows me to add detail quickly, though I try to not overdo it, leaving some areas intact so that the original armour design remains recognisable.

05. Add stencil masks Another strong technique is working with stencil alpha masks. Some ways it can be used include to add another layer of surface details, or as a pattern to cut parts of the volume, as the tools will only affect the model over its white parts. This becomes even more powerful when working with voxels, as they allow you to create holes and complex cuts in the model easily.

06. Rock and export Once I am relatively happy with the main asset, I quickly create a few rock shapes that I will later use to build the surroundings. The next step is to retopologise our voxel model (that you can access by right-clicking on it and selecting ‘autopo’), and create UV maps (available under the “bake” window in retopo workspace), which are necessary for the next step: texturing in Quixel Mixer.

07. Bring model to Quixel Mixer Using this software was one of the reasons for creating this piece, as I had just tried it for the first time and liked how simple and playful it is. Although it is not being updated anymore, I still think it’s quite a powerful tool, allowing you to create textures based on scanned materials. It's free to use, with a default library of various materials that can be extended with Fab, but it’s best if you claimed Quixel assets with your Epic account in the past. To import a custom model, go to the Setup tab on the top right, and select “custom model” under Type.

08. Adding material layers Now I add rust material layers that you can find in the Mixer library. With each material, you can set up its height, blend radius and opacity. By doing it over my main rust layer, I am able to create some interesting patterns of different materials mixed together, making the model feel more believable. In the same way, I am adding moss texture on top of my rust. By playing with the height and blending, I was able to find a level of coverage that I liked. I repeat the same process for the rest of the model, as well as for the rocks.

09. Bring everything to Blender Now I move to Blender, where I build the scene, to set up the lighting and render. It will be composed mostly with those few assets that I created previously, with the addition of scattered foliage I then add later. As you can see, I create two differently textured rock sets in Quixel Mixer to add some variety.

10. Compose the scene With assets brought into Blender, I put them together to create a feeling of a place that has been formed long time ago, burying the robot between mossy stones. Using only a few rocks, and by scaling and rotating them, I am able to achieve quite a natural looking structure. Having the robot’s parts as separate elements also makes it easy place them in a way that feels broken, perhaps even defeated, in the past. During this step, I also check how everything looks in a camera frame that I set up, and roughly match it to the sketch.

11. Adding particles in Blender Next, I add an extra layer of vegetation on top, to increase variety. To do this, I scatter moss/grass assets, using weight paint for better control. The assets that I use can be downloaded for free from https://store.gscatter.com/assets.

12. Lightening and render Once I am satisfied with placement of the elements, and how they look in the camera frame, I lock in the lighting. From the beginning, I knew I wanted a bright and idyllic tone – something often seen in Studio Ghibli movies – and attempt to achieve this with a simple sun (with blackbody node at 5500 temp) and an HDRI of clear sky. While doing this, I also look for interesting shadow shapes, and a sun angle that helps the image and subject read clearly. I usually render additional passes, such as mist and light passes, that help me make changes later in PhotoShop. This is how a raw render from Blender using cycles looks

13. Finish in PhotoShop The biggest change achieved in PhotoShop is swapping out the sky with my own photo of clouds. The rest mostly involves cleaning up some areas and filling the vegetation gaps with the mixer brush (using a “dry” setup and scattering brush). Lastly, I apply the camera filter Raw (that you can find under the Filter window at the top), change contrast, values, and play with hue, saturation and luminosity of separate colours to balance the overall image.

14. Extra shots As mentioned at the beginning, working in 3D has a lot of advantages – one of which is the ability to quickly create new shots using the same setup, showing different views. Here, I tried to compose an aerial shot that would tell us more about the layout, scale and the setting.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.