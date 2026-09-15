The Digger poster design strikes graphic design gold

We wrote recently about the latest poster for Digger. The upcoming movie from Alejandro González Iñárritu starring Tom Cruise sparked quite a debate over the lack of symmetry in the design.

That got me looking at some of the other marketing assets, and I was struck by the original teaser poster. The bold typography-led design dig deep into the annals of movie graphic design history and borrows more than a little inspiration from one of the greats (see our feature on famous graphic designers).

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Digger is a disaster movie with a difference. Instead of an alien invasion or an asteroid heading for Earth, the calamity in this satirical black comedy is of a human-made kind. Tom Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell, a super rich oil tycoon whose aggressive drilling in places like Greenland trigger a global ecological disaster and ground fissure.

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The teaser poster design is the work of BLT Communications in Los Angeles. Depicting the movie's title arranged to form the shape of a character carrying a spade, it's guaranteed to stand out in a foyer full of floating-head designs.

It takes its cues from the legacy of the great Saul Bass, deconstructing the movie's narrative into a single, powerful visual symbol. The result is as much a work of art as a piece of marketing.

Saul Bass's poster for Anatomy of a Murder (Image credit: Otto Preminger Films,)

Heavily influenced by modernist and Bauhaus design principles, Bass removed anything unnecessary from his designs and relied on flat colors, geometric shapes, strong negative space. He favoured symbolism over realis, combining minimalist design, cut-out shapes and bold high-contrast palettes. He also integrated raw, hand-drawn, kinetic or broken typography that often interacted directly with the graphic imagery rather than sitting separate from it.

These are techniques that today are more often reserved for book cover design than movie posters. Film studios usually want to show the faces of the main stars, sometimes because it's a contractual obligation, but also because of the belief that it's the star that sells the movie.

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Modern movie poster design tends to prefer clarity over mystery. They show us what to expect, from the lead actors to the villain, the major action scenes or visual effects, all crammed into a crowded canvas with names, quotes and franchise branding.

Saul Bass posters feel different because they were designed to sell an idea rather than a product. For the Man with the Golden Arm, a broken arm represented addiction. For Hitchcock's Vertigo a spiral represented obsession and disorientation. The fragmented body in the poster for Anatomy of a Murder represents both the victim and the complexity of the case.

Bass asked "What is the essence of this story?", and his interpretation of the answer created curiosity. At least for me, the Digger teaser poster works in the same way today. It makes me more interested in seeing the movie than a key art poster showing Tom Cruise in prosthetics.