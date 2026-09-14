The only budget ergonomic office chair our ecom editor wanted to keep has $30 off

Over the past seven years, our ecom editor has become an expert on chairs, reviewing dozens of models from cheap office chairs to luxury leather executives. Up until now, there's only one sub $200 chair that he liked enough to want to use himself, and it's currently reduced by $30 to just $139.38 at Amazon.

Two years after we tested it, the Sihoo M18 remains the only budget office chair in this price range that we've awarded a 10 out of 10 review. We think it combines ergonomic comfort and adjustability, good looks and a very attractive price – as we note in our guide to the best office chairs for back pain.

Save 18% ($30.61) Sihoo M18: was $169.99 now $139.38 at Amazon The Sihoo M18 remains the best budget ergonomic office chair we've reviewed, and it's the only one that our ecom editor decided to go out and buy to actually use himself. It's well-designed, has adjustable lumbar support, the arm rests also have a long range of movement up and down, and it feels surprisingly sturdy for a chair at this price.

Save 25% ($50) Sihoo B100: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Another chair also on sale is Sihoo's B100. We've not reviewed this one ourselves, but it's notable for including adaptive lumbar support. This is a feature that provides consistent support as you move in your seat, reducing pressure on your lower back and helping your posture. It's something that normally only comes with much more expensive office chairs The B100 also has a wider seat cushion, which can help spread weight more evenly, while flip-up armrests make it easier to slide the chair neatly under a desk when you're not using it.

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