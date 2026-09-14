How to make things move in a 3D scene

This is a part of our series of features on the basics of 3D art and animation. You might want to see the previous pieces on 3D art workflows, what a 3D object is made of, how to smooth or harden 3D models and the importance of pivots and centre points.

If you need the tools to get started, see our guides to the best 3D modelling software.

Getting an object to sit still in a 3D scene is one thing, but the whole point of working with 3D tools, compared to 2D applications, is the ability to move around the model – to see every angle – and to also get the model itself to move. There are, unsurprisingly, plenty of ways to move things in 3D software, and quite a lot of them can be automated to enable you to art direct when needed, and retain the human element in terms of creating animation.

However, if you’re new to the animation process, it’s reassuring to know that the basics are there, such as keyframing – where a model, or parts of a model, are positioned at various points along a timeline, much as if you were animating stop-motion puppets. But whereas that involves moving for literally every frame of film, 3D software (like 2D animation software) can create movement between two keyframes that are seconds apart.

The only catch with animation in 3D is that the extra dimension can create weird, outlying animation, unless you are across your points of rotation (as we touched on in last issue’s article). Practically all 3D software will have some form of keyframing animation within it. Some have extra ways of moving objects, such as motion graphics tools, which use a hidden object called deformers.

The ultimate expression of this is the third form of motion: simulation. This is where the 3D software can automate the motion of water, cloth, explosions and so on, based on real physics. Although potentially complicated, it can be a huge time-saver for creating complex animations.

01. Moving 3D objects by hand Keyframing is the most hands-on method: you set the object’s position at one point in time, move forward, then set it again. The software calculates every frame between the two – what’s called interpolation. In Blender you simply press [I] to drop a keyframe on the selected property. Start with just two keyframes and watch the motion before adding more.

02. Animating 3D with rules When you need many objects to move together, animating each by hand can be ‘a lot’. Software like Cinema 4D has tools that let you drive whole groups with rules. A field or effector defines an area of influence – objects inside it move, scale or rotate based on how close they are. Shift the field and the effect ripples automatically through the group, no individual keyframes required.

03. Moving 3D objects with simulation Simulation hands the animating over to maths. Instead of telling objects where to go, you give them properties – bounciness, weight, a force like gravity or wind – and let the software work out the result. Collisions, cloth, smoke and falling debris all come from this. It’s powerful but unpredictable, so save your scene before running a sim and expect to iterate the settings several times.

Gear up

If you need to build your own art setup, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for 3D modelling.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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