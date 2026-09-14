Most Bluetooth headphones follow a similar minimalist design language, but the Focal Bathys MG Bluetooth really stand out with their honeycomb grilles and contrasting finish. They boast an impeccable design, luxury materials and excellent active noise cancellation. They normally have a price tag to match, costing $1,499. But right now you can find them with a record $580 discount at Amazon, reducing the price to $1,020.

That's still a lot o money for a set of headphones, and it makes Apple's AirPods Max look cheap – a current deal has them reduced from $549 to $429, also at Amazon. But then the build quality, comfort and sound of the MG is really in another league as we noted in our ears-on Focal Bathys MG review back in June (for more options, see our guide to the best wireless headphones).

Today's best headphone deal

Lowest price Save 32% ($479) Focal Bathys MG : was $1,499 now $1,020 at Amazon The "MG" stands for magnesium, and Focal has shifted from aluminium-magnesium alloy domes to pure magnesium for these luxury headphones. The result looks impeccable, with a deep black wear-resistant finish complemented by high-quality leather and microfiber cups. The luxurious design is matched by the sumptuous sound as the magnesium drivers and domes improve midrange timbral accuracy. The noise-cancelling performance is excellent too, working well even on human speech and battery life can last up to 30 hours with Bluetooth and ANC, 35 hours via wired 3.5mm jack, 42 hours in USB-DAC mode.

Behind the Focal Bathys MGs' striking design

Last month, we spoke to Edgar Paccoud, innovation project manager at Focal, about the unusual design of the Bathys MG headphones. He told us that those striking grilles on the cans are much more than just a pretty decoration: every design decision has an acoustic or mechanical requirement.

"The choice of skin, fabric, perforation patterns and even the foam density has a measurable impact on the acoustic performance of the headphone," he said.

That said, the design was also clearly influenced by an aesthetic vision. Edgar said the company aimed to shut out other headphone designs and instead seek inspiration in high-end car design and watch making.

"We intentionally use sharp edges, precise surfacing and dynamic proportions to create a sense of tension and performance," he said, arguing that where most competitors chase minimalism, Focal wants, "the object to express the technology it contains."