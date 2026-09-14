“A kick in the face to every woman”: Sydney Sweeney torn apart for racy sports ad
Female athletes have called out her oversexualised appearence.
Actress Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to a slice of controversy. It was only last year that her controversial American Eagle jeans ad went viral for all the wrong reasons, cementing her as one of Hollywood's most divisive figures.
But it seems Sweeney isn't letting it hold her back, after starring in a new campaign for US sports prediction market company Novig. With the fresh controversy causing backlash online, even catching the attention of Olympic athletes, it's clear that the new ad has only added fuel to the fire.
The ad in question features Sweeney 'performing' (and I use that term lightly) various sports in several states of undress, under the guise that it's "just sport". With an overtly sexual tone to the ad, there's no denying that Novig is taking a 'sex sells' approach to branding – one that many believed was a thing of the past.
The comments were ablaze with criticism from women who felt the ad was sexist, setting us back to the Y2K era of sexualised branding. "Thank you for undoing everything women try to build in sports," one Instagram commenter sarcastically wrote. "As a former athlete and a woman who has personally experienced sexualized comments, I’m genuinely disgusted and deeply disappointed by this campaign. We’ve spent years fighting to be seen and respected for our talent, strength, and achievements-not reduced to our bodies…" another added.
It wasn't long before female athletes began speaking out against the ad, with Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus saying, "Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who had dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every women who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellent, unity … How do we live in a world where monetising a woman’s body and sexualising women’s sport is still a thing?”
In a post-race interview, Team GB runner Amy Hunt took a shot at Sweeney, gesturing to the arena behind her, claiming, "Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like."
Sweeney later responded to the backlash by posting images of female athletes like Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, and Megan Rapinoe in stripped-down shoots. While the Instagram stories may have been an attempt to quell the backlash, they only highlighted the glaring issue with Sweeney's ad.
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There's a stark difference between a female athlete stripping down in the name of empowerment and an actress masquerading as a sportswoman for male gaze ragebait. Given Sweeney's controversial history with American Eagle, I have strong suspicions that Novig knew it could stir up some controversy with her behind the campaign.
It might not be a graceful way to attract attention, but rage-bait marketing is certainly effective (albeit short-lived). Like we've seen with endless controversial billboards and divisive rebrands, getting the internet riled up will work for a time, but brands built on rage rarely stand the test of time.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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