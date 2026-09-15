Final Fantasy VII inspired this artist to create her own worlds

Tian Gan is a Senior Concept Artist at Bad Robot Games, with credits on 4LOOP, Echoes of Aincrad, and Atmosfar. Her illustrations have also won American Illustration and Applied Arts awards. We caught up with her to learn more about her inspirations and how she began her career.

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(Image credit: Tian Gan)

Where did your artistic journey start? In primary school, I asked my art teacher to teach me how to draw comics because I didn’t have pocket money to buy them. They were terrible, of course, but that was probably the first time I felt the desire to create a world for myself.

Were there worlds in movies, comics or art that gave you a desire to create your own? I have always loved games, so they have probably inspired me the most. StarCraft and Final Fantasy VII were the first worlds that really opened that door for me. I loved studying how their stories, characters, environments and cultures were constructed.

Is making a living as an artist all you thought it would be? In many ways, yes. My main career is as a concept artist, helping build worlds for games and designing environments, vehicles, creatures and props. But my practice also extends beyond that. I am developing my own 3D short film, and I plan to release some of my self-made assets on platforms like Gumroad, hoping they might inspire other artists as well. Interestingly, one of my concept designs once inspired a sculptor, and I really enjoy that kind of cross-disciplinary exchange.

(Image credit: Tian Gan)

What do you find most challenging about working in 3D? I use 3D for concept design, and the biggest challenge is not getting lost in details too early. The overall silhouette can become weak or lose its uniqueness. I usually start with a quick 2D sketch, then block out the main forms in 3D with simple meshes, refining the big shapes before moving into details.

Do you tend to stick to 3D or do you sketch and draw as well? I use both. I adjust my style and process depending on the client or the project. Whether it is 3D or 2D, they are both tools for creating an image. For me, the most important part of making compelling concept art is understanding the art direction deeply, or creating a unique visual style for the project. 3D and 2D are simply different ways to get there.

Do you have an ongoing passion project? Yes. I am developing a series of short films inspired by birds. Each piece is based on a specific bird and combines it with a narrative scene, usually as a 30-second-to-one minute film. So far, I have explored realistic, fantasy and sci-fi directions, because I want to experiment before finding the final visual language. The series was selected as a Chosen Winner in the Motion Graphics category of American Illustration, which encouraged me to keep exploring the project.

What's your next step? I hope to work on more projects with different styles and formats, not only in games but also in animation or film. I enjoy solving design problems within a project, and I love helping create unique visual styles for interesting worlds. At the same time, I want to keep exploring my own artistic voice and boundaries, so my work can continue to evolve from one project to the next.

You can see more of Tian's work on her ArtStation profile .

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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