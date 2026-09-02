Designers, do you recognise this old-school equipment?

Design apparatus has changed vastly over the last decades, moving from a physical toolkit to apps in a graphic design laptop. If you're a young designer, you might not recognise a lot of the implements that used to sit atop a designer's desk – which is exactly what is being discussed over on Reddit right now.

In a thread titled "Let's see who the old people are!", user Boudyro has kicked things off by posting a picture of a design tool, prompting others to share their own memories and pictures of more tactile times. "No using the internet to figure it out you whippersnappers!" the OP says.

The discussion continued with designers name checking and sharing images of tools from the Proportional Gauge Wheel to the Schaedler Precision Ruler. You can see some examples below (head over to the Reddit thread to read more).

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Redditors also shared stories about the mishaps that would happen when working with the tools – including the risks of spray adhesive and using a press.



"I almost lost the end of my right middle finger in an AB Dick press," one designer shares. "Wasn't paying attention, in it went and stopped the press. It did heal but boy does it sting when I hit it on something."



So let's see – can you identify the kit shared in the thread, and do you remember how to use the tools? Let us know in the comments.