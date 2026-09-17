Quote of the Day by Peter Max: "The Beatles captured the music mood of the late '60s and early '70s, I captured the visual."

Peter Max has died at the age of 88. He was a visionary pop artist whose radiant, cosmic visual style defined the optimistic counterculture of the 1960s and transformed mass-market American art.

When the cultural landscape of 1960s America erupted into an explosion of colour, harmony, and counterculture energy, it was Max who gave the movement its defining visual language. His iconic, psychedelic palettes were streaked with cosmic suns, flying sage figures, and utopian landscapes, and they reshaped modern visual culture, translating complex spiritual ideals into an accessible, universal canvas. This is something Max knew, and celebrated.

"The way the Beatles captured the music mood of the late sixties and early seventies, I captured the visual," he said in an interview with Noupe magazine.

With his death, we lose a profoundly important artist. Here, we look at his life in his own words.

(Image credit: Simon Russell/Getty Images)

The origins and cosmic beginnings

"My life's journey has been an odyssey through time and space... create my story, not only of who I was but also of who I was to become – an artist living in New York City, where I have been fortunate to reach a global audience with my art and philosophy." – Michael Murphy Gallery

"If I didn't choose art, I would have become an astronomer." – A-Z Quotes

(Image credit: Ron Galella LTD/Getty Images)

On spiritual awakening and creative flow

"The Swami and yoga taught me a whole new way to draw. It empowered me to feel the cosmic consciousness within, and to allow that to flow out of me into my art." – Michael Murphy Gallery

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When I tap into my inner cosmos — that nucleus of creativity within me — it becomes a source of ever-expanding possibilities, enabling me to go from one magical adventure to another." – Park West Gallery

"I never know what I'm going to put on the canvas. The canvas paints itself. I'm just the middleman." – A-Z Quotes

(Image credit: Ben Gabbe/ Stringer via Getty Images)

The pop culture phenomenon and liicensing peak

"I just somehow captured the mood. The way the Beatles captured the music mood of the late sixties and early seventies, I captured the visual." – Noupe

"We were all together generating the feeling of love, peace, harmony and togetherness. It was not a competitive thing; it was unity… in unity is strength." – Noupe

"Don't worry about mistakes. Making things out of mistakes, that's creativity." – Geekmom

(Image credit: Simon Russell/Getty Images)

Reflections on life, freedom, and legacy

"Freedom is what I value most in life, and I'm happy to say that my lifelong goal of keeping myself in a space of creative and spiritual freedom has been met, even though at times it has been difficult." – Park West Gallery

"I'm just wowed by the universe. I'm just glad to do something I love to do. I love colour, I love painting, I love shapes, I love composition, I love the people around me. I'm adoring it all. My legacy is in the hands of other people." – Atlanta Journal Constitution

Though the eras he captured are long gone, Peter Max’s work remains important. He saw the universe as an expanse of colour and light, and has left behind a legacy that encapsulates the cosmic spirit of an era.

Head to our quote of the day series for other important words from famous creatives.