This eerily realistic animation is guaranteed to make your skin crawl

One 2026 digital art trend that we failed to predict is the current obsession with trypophobia-inducing visuals. Whether it's because of anti design and the revolt against clean minimalism of because of the influence of disgusting AI food imagery, strangely shiver-inducing organic and cellular textures are everywhere.

Here's an example that gets the balance just right. It's hypnotic, even beautiful, but a little bit unsettling too. Fabric appears to tear itself apart and then self-heal, stitching itself back together. And it wasn't AI generated; it was made in Houdini (see our guide to the best 3D modelling software).

Ruye, a 3D artist and motion designer based in Spain, used Vellum, Houdini's fast physics system for simulating soft-body effects like cloth, hair and deformable objects. The fabric is geometry, while the frayed threads are curves, and the piece was rendered using Octane.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

The animation makes it feel like an eye is breaking through the fabric. There's something about the texture that's troubling, sitting between the look of frayed denim and something more flesh-like and alive.

It's particularly impressive how the tears stitch themselves back. The artist resimmed mulitple times to create the perfect timing on how the last strands curl back into place.

As some of those commenting have noted, it feels organic rather than procedural, as if the fabric were a living creature. I can imagine this effect being used in a sci-fi story about alien creatures – or it could be perfect textile for giving Bruce Banne clothes that can adapt when he becomes Hulk.

If you're inspired, see our guide to the best laptops for animation.