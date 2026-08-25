Animation is having a punk rock moment – and it says a lot about how people view AI

When I heard about a visibly low-budget cartoon in China becoming a box office smash, it immediately brought me back to my childhood in 1976, watching the Sex Pistols on TV snarling "Pretty Vacant", with the emphasis, shockingly, on the last syllable (in their Cockney accent, it sounded like another word entirely). If you can't see the connection, then let me explain. It does make sense, honestly…

Short history lesson: In the first part of the 1970s, new technology meant rock music had become highly produced, which meant it sounded beautifully clean and pure. Unfortunately, it also started to sound a little boring and formulaic, straying very far from its wild and controversial rock 'n' roll roots.

Well, every action has a reaction, as the saying goes. And in the late 1970s, that reaction arrived with a bang in the form of punk rock bands like The Sex Pistols, The Damned and The Clash. Yes, their outfits, lyrics, music and attitude might seem tame, almost cosy now. But back then people – especially my parents – were seriously shocked and offended. Which just made us kids love them more.

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50 years on, I've long suspected a similar dynamic will play out with AI. In both cases, new technology has taken over the production of creative works (although with AI, it's not just music but a wide range of cultural products, from art to visual design and now even filmmaking.) So where will the reaction come from? Well, it's probably going to come from some unexpected places, and this Chinese movie looks like being one of them.

What's going on?

For the uninitiated, Niu Lai is an animated film made on an almost zero budget, almost entirely by a mother and son using second-hand computers. I'm not being mean, but the animation is... not high quality. Yet in their native China, it's been an absolute smash. In a world where a $300 million blockbuster like Supergirl struggles to get anyone interested, audiences are flocking to see jerky movements, crude 3D models, weird sound effects, and a plot that doesn't make a lot of sense. Why? Because, the consensus seems to say, it was so obviously, painfully, made by human hands; something that's been long missing from the kind of geometrically-precise CG animation that dominates today.

(Image credit: Dalian Jingyuan Culture Film and Television Media)

The story of how it was made reads like the plot of a movie itself. Xin Yumeng is a former interior designer with no film training, based in Dalian, a coastal city in Liaoning province, north-east China. He spent five years building Niu Lai in his spare time, handling every job himself, from modelling and animation to lighting and editing.

His mum, Sun Lifang, taught herself screenwriting and voiced the female characters. The film launched with no trailer, no publicity and a single ink-wash poster. It premiered in 245 cinemas on 5 August and took just 7,169 yuan (around $1000 / £786) in its first nine days.

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Then, social media noticed it. People started sharing clips online, initially to take the mickey out of the low-rent animation. But then, as sometimes happens, "so bad" turned to "so bad it's good". People started to become fascinated with this plucky, out-of-the-ordinary movie.

Its cumulative box office has since grossed over ¥25.67 million (about $160K / £120K), putting it among the top 10 highest-grossing animated films in China this year; a staggering return on its minimal investment. It was such a hit that cinemas without official posters got their staff to draw their own by hand.

(Image credit: Dalian Jingyuan Culture Film and Television Media)

Reporting on this story yesterday, fellow Creative Bloq writer Joe Foley took a negative view of this whole phenomenon. But I'm afraid I have to differ. To me, it all sounds like a lot of fun. And I'd rather watch something fun than something technically perfect, but soulless and empty.

More broadly, many of the naysayers here sound eerily like the old men who once dismissed my beloved punk bands as a lot of unlistenable noise. (Well, to be fair a lot of them were. A few of the doom metal bands I saw at Bloodstock last weekend were pretty unlistenable to my ears too. But a lot of people love them, and who am I to say they're wrong?)

More broadly, the love for Niu Lai in China chimes neatly with everything I'm hearing from everyday people in my own country: they're sick of AI visuals, AI music and AI videos, and they're desperately looking for authentic alternatives. It seems that in 2026 the less digital polish there is on things, the more people are likely to like it.

That's another cultural revolution I can get behind, and this time around, there's no need for spitting or swear words. Now, where did I put that Ramones album?