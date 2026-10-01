Vauxhall reveals "bold and pure" new logo design
For the first time since 1915, the flag is no more.
Over the last few years, we've seen pretty much every carmaker unveil a new logo. Most of these have been simplified (read: flat) takes on their existing emblems. But British car manufacturer Vauxhall has gone one further, debuting a flattened logo that does away with one of the previous design's most recognisable details.
Since 1915, the Vauxhall griffin has been depicted holding a flag featuring the letter 'V'. But this 13th iteration of the logo has, for the first time, done away with the flag, whilst reducing the griffin to a flatter and more angular form.
“The Griffin emblem is instantly recognisable, with Vauxhalls seen on almost every street in Britain," Mark Adams, design vice president at Vauxhall, said in a press release. “Having adorned our vehicles in different forms for more than 120 years, we wanted to retain its essential elements while streamlining it for the next generation of electrified vehicles. As the Griffin is now illuminated on the front of our latest models, this simpler design also makes it clearer and easier to identify."
The new logo is set to start appearing on new Vauxhall vehicles in 2027.
From BMW to Rolls-Royce, we've seen no shortage of new car emblems in the 2020s. For the best of the best, take a look at the best car logos of all time.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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