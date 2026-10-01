Tutorial: How to draw monstrous milkshakes

Spooky season is here, and what better way to embrace the spirit of Spooktober than to draw some monstrous milkshakes? Our resident artist, Phoebe Shore, whipped up these gorgeous designs for us, along with a video tutorial to show you all how it's done.

To get started, you'll need a blank canvas of some kind, be it a physical sketchbook or one of the best drawing tablets. The next thing to organise is a ghoulish colour palette equipped with some of the best pens for artists and the best markers if you're drawing the traditional way.

Phoebe makes it look easy and shows that fine liners can really make your sketches pop when paired with colourful Ohuhu alcohol markers.

Which one of her monstrous milkshake designs is your fave? Be sure to check out Phoebe's other masterpieces on Instagram, and share your creations in the comments section below.

For more on the basics of drawing, see our how-to-draw tutorial series. You might also like to check out the best drawing books.