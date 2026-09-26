“Fan art helps me escape my habits" – Recreating Distant Lands: Obsidian allowed this artist to explore colours, lighting and subjects beyond his usual repertoire
Discover the art of Marc Magliari.
The freelance illustrator Marc Magliari works in animation and video games, but he says the way he works with colour and light is most inspired by medieval art, 1970s posters and German expressionist movies. This informs his work in colour scripting and rendering.
Continuing our regular series of artist showcases, he briefly introduces four examples of his work below. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.
The Sicilian Court portrait research
“Portraits are my first research step. Defining a character’s core emotion creates a strong foundation that guides later design decisions and research.”
The Lord of Balux
“This illustration began with abstract complementary blue, orange and yellow shapes. This opposition is a nice narrative framework to contrast the brooding baron with the feast behind him.”
The Tower of Atlan
“This environment piece began with loose three-value sketches and a colour pass. I designed the architecture in Blender, overlaid the 3D with the colour key, and completed the rendering on Photoshop.”
Marceline
“Fan art helps me escape my habits. Recreating Distant Lands: Obsidian let me explore saturated purples, artificial lighting, and subjects beyond my usual knights.”
You can see more of Marc's work on his ArtStation profile
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