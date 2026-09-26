The Bentley Torcal is finally a luxury EV design that people like

Could we finally have an ultra luxury electric vehicle design that doesn't generate a storm of controversy? After all the outpouring of feeling online against the Jaguar rebrand and Jony Ive's Ferrari Luce, the Bentley Torcal seems to be getting a much smoother ride.

Did Bentley get something right that others got wrong? Or has it just been less ambitious in the design stakes?

Several factors help the Bentley Torcal avoid the controversy that dogged Jaguar and Ferrari's EVs. It has some impressive headline figures – 876 hp and 996 lb-ft of torque – but luxury car branding is more about emotion than numbers, and Bentley got that right too.

Unlike Jaguar, this British carmaker isn't breaking away from its heritage to start afresh. There's no rebrand; it's the same Bentley we know, it just happens to have made its first fully electric car.

Design director Robin Page has said that the goal was not to create a new design language, but to build "another great Bentley". His team "decided that our best route would be to embrace our heritage and DNA, but in a modern, progressive way," he told Dezeen.

That's the story, and it's impressively consistent.

There is a new Bentley logo, but it's a relatively subtle tweak on a familiar design. The Torcal follows the same philosophy. The influence of the Bentayga is clear in signature Bentley cues like the long bonnet, prominent grille and large rear haunches.

Want the latest from the world of graphic design? Sign up to the design newsletter from Creative Bloq, brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of graphic design, branding, typography and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That grille is probably the most controversial feature. In an all-electric car, its original purpose becomes obsolete, but as a design choice, the illuminated diamond pattern provides a striking night-time identity and an EV-era signature feature. It's a touch of bling that might appeal to younger drivers, but having it there also preserves instant recognition.

Inside, physical metal controls, wool upholstery, handcrafted materials and the absence of excessive screens avoid the coldness of ultra-digital cabins. The approach to sound is equally handcrafted. Yes, there are fake engine noises, but they're presented as a feature rather than a compromise. Bentley commissioned musicians to create the "Bentley Dynamic Symphony", recreating its iconic V8 engine sound using drums, viola, and bass guitar.

Even the car's name is a nod to its heritage reputation for precision mechanics. The name of the Torcal mountain range in Andalusia comes from the Latin verb torquere, the same root as torque.

Torcal | The sound of Bentley, crafted for emotion - YouTube Watch On

Essentially, Bentley changed the powertrain but avoided the identity-level controversy seen around Jaguar or the existential questions that inevitably surround Ferrari's Luce.

Maybe it had an easier task. Ferrari's brand equity is difficult to separate from engines and motorsport. People buy Bentleys for luxury, comfort and craftsmanship, which are traits that translate more easily to an EV and aren't threatened by a silent electric powertrain. Jaguar was a dead brand that needed to go through a painful reset.

None of these approaches is right or wrong in itself. Jaguar has largely succeeded in what it wanted to achieve, and so has Bentley. But will either of them convince wealthy customers that they want an electric car?

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.

Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS

Download the Creative Bloq app for Android