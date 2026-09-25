The trailer for Netflix's animated sci-fi movie Ray Gunn has attracted the attention of animation fans over its surprisingly divisive art style (and no, it's not a movie about the Australian breakdancer). Directed by Ratatouille’s Brad Bird, the neo-noir mystery film boasts an all-star cast and electrifying action, yet critics have been quick to pass judgment because of its 3D animation.

With animated films having a resurgence thanks to Marvel's Into the Spider-Verse and recent announcements like Laika's Wildwood, all eyes are on the latest animation releases. Despite Ray Gunn's director swooping in to defend his stylistic choices, it seems the film has some high audience expectations to meet upon its release.

Ray Gunn | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Created by Skydance Animation, the film follows detective Raymond Gunn as he investigates a potential murder involving celebrity star Venus Nova. A blend of sci-fi and classic noir, the movie has a surprisingly adult feel despite its humble PG rating, with romance, pummeling action and a hint of romance. But that's not why critics are peeved.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

In a heated tweet on X, one user wrote, "watched this Ray Gunn trailer over and over because I absolutely cannot get over how sh**ty and plastic and awful this animation is." The impassioned reaction sparked a flurry of debate among animation fans who were torn by the provocative statement.

For some, the 3D animation style felt like the wrong fit, with one X user claiming, "Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn looks like a movie that’s BEGGING to be hand-drawn." Another lamented, "I do still really wish Ray Gunn was 2D animated. I’m tired of the 3D animated movies looking so similar & in general prefer 2D," while one user wrote, "Just saw the early designs for Ray Gunn and wow what we could’ve had (if only studio execs weren’t fu**ing babies)."

Concept art for Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn (2026) pic.twitter.com/ynWEfQWBl6September 23, 2026

In defence of the 3D animation style, Director Brad Bird told Discussing Film, "My love of hand-drawn is not shared by nervous executives. Studios think audiences won’t accept that, which I don’t agree with. So, it became seen as a commercial decision [to make Ray Gunn in 3D CG]. But you are collaborating with a lot of people, and if somebody is putting forth the resources possible to make the movie, you have to play ball."

The visuals of ‘RAY GUNN’.A new noir detective movie directed by Brad Bird (‘The Incredibles’). pic.twitter.com/Q8FteIwAZWSeptember 23, 2026

Others were more on board with the film, praising its more mature feel. "Am I the only one who’s glad that Ray Gunn has a slightly more grounded art style that still retains elements of stylisation?" one X user wrote, adding, "Ray Gunn has the feel of a more visually mature Pixar movie, and that’s great. We need more of this in moderation with different visions and art direction." Another chimed in, "I’m really excited for Ray Gunn. It’s a type of animation you barely see these days, and for nostalgia’s sake, I wish Brad Bird the best."

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For more movie news check out why Laika is the animation house of the future or take a look at our guide on how to break into animation.