Canva adds 1000+ new Monotype fonts for global creatives
It’s not just about language support; it’s about choice.
Canva and Monotype have taken their partnership to the next level with the introduction of over 1,000 new font styles. Expanding the platform for its global users, the new fonts offer an extensive choice across languages, boosting the diversity of its offerings.
With its preexisting Monotype fonts, Canva already boasts a wide collection of some of the best fonts of all time, but not all possess the right language support. The expansion is yet another leap for Canva, empowering its users and further opening up creative choice for its global community.
The expansion features additions in Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Khmer, Lao, Thai, and Vietnamese, focusing on languages that have historically had fewer professional-quality font options. Tapping into the extensive font libraries of Monotype and its foundry partners, the new additions take Canva's font offerings up to 3000+.
The new font additions are much more than blind expansion – it's a calculated move to offer variety for creators that prioritise curation and character through their typography, not just language support. The largest increases are across Hindi, Bengali, and Vietnamese, adding 99 Hindi families and 298 styles, 72 Bengali families and 237 styles, and 114 Vietnamese-supporting families and 249 styles.
“Supporting the characters in a language is only the starting point,” says Charles Nix, global head of creative strategy at Monotype. “Real choice means having different voices, styles, and personalities to choose from. By bringing more than 1,000 additional styles in a wide array of scripts to Canva, we’re giving more creators the freedom to find type that fits not only their language, but how they speak visually.”
For more design news, take a look at how Monotype's new AI search tool is changing design for the better or check out why Canva hit the brakes on its huge AI rollout
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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