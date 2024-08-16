The best fonts in Canva, definitively

Canva is a widely used online design platform that has been rising in popularity since 2023. Its exponential growth is due to its ease of use and ability to create web-friendly graphics completely free of charge in only a few clicks and adjustments. It includes a wide selection of fonts, and you don’t need to be a designer to know that a font choice is one of the most important branding decisions you can make, whether for a small business, large business or freelancer.

Luckily, Canva gives you access to over 5,000 fonts. Not many people have the time to sift through all of these options, so we’ve filtered it down for you! We’ve prepared the ultimate selection of the best fonts on Canva, some of which are available with the free plan, and some which require the Canva Pro subscription (which costs only $15 per month). Consider this guide the complete round-up of the best fonts Canva has to offer – so save it in your bookmarks tab for the next time you need to choose a new font.

01. Garet Canva plan: Free Garet is a sans serif font designed for website copy. The roundness of the letters and their stems create a friendliness while its masculine presence and definition of its lines maintain a professional feel. 02. Noto Serif Canva plan: Free Noto Serif is a popular font widely available for use in online settings, including in Canva’s free plan. It’s a serif font that’s easy on the eyes and comes equipped in regular and bold on Canva’s software. 03. Bebas Neue Canva plan: Free Bebas Neue is also available to download on DaFont and many designers use it in their Adobe software. It's a clean and lean set of lettering that will make any project appear professionally designed. 04. Canva Sans Canva plan: Free Canva’s own sans serif font is homogeneous of Helvetica, only the lines of Canva Sans cut a thinner figure and are ever-so-slightly more widely spaced, giving it a lighter finish than usual for a sans serif font. 05. Poppins Canva plan: Free As an open-source font available across many online tools, Poppins' finish is functional and allows for versatility in editing for those who wish to add their own touches. Not the centre of attention, it lets you put your design in the spotlight. 06. SCR-N Seven Nr Tight Canva Plan: Pro We all need a retro font of the digital glitch persuasion at one point or another. This one is the most open-minded of the SCR-N Seven font family, and is a go-to for typography reminiscent of the retro electronics of the digital boom. 07. Open Sans Canva plan: Free The standard sans serif font for most websites and online platforms, Open Sans is a familiar font that’s easy on the eyes. Its prevalence in online material means that it’s perfect for professional body text as it doesn’t clock with the brain. 08. Prata Canva plan: Free Stripped back and feminine, Prata’s serif typeface is perfect for a luxury finish. With more pronounced flourishes than standard, it's also available on many website builders, making it a strategic option for those also creating their own websites. 09. Cardo Canva plan: Free Although Cardo is a serif font, its flourishes aren’t quite as prominent as those in Prata. Its lighter weight makes it more refined, ideal for a project in need of a touch of elegance. Cardo is also available on Adobe. 10. Drunken Hour Canva plan: Free Also available on DaFont, Drunken Hour is a distinctive style that mimics the jolty lettering of old printing presses. Currently trending online, this would be a useful font to include in your projects to help to catch the attention of the algorithms. 11. Yearbook Solid Canva plan: Free Yearbook Solid is a refined version of the varsity-style typography often seen in the context of American schools and universities. Yearbook Solid is ideal for this genre as it creates something defined without being too over-stylised or rigid. 12. Playfair Display Canva plan: Free One of the most commonly used serif fonts on the web, this is perfect for ensuring font consistency across multiple platforms. Its wider letters open up the text and its roundness at the end of each stem invites the audience into a comforting read. 13. Gistesty Canva plan: Free Gistesty reflects the extra-stylised handwriting often seen on invitations and events branding. It was made by Creatype Studio - a leading font creation company especially known for its decorative fonts - and Gistesy leads as one of its most popular. 14. The Something Script Canva plan: Pro A more legible option than most script fonts, The Something Script is exclusive to Canva. Its similar to Gistesty in flourish, but lighter and more delicate. This would efficiently create a recognisable piece of branding with the right colour choices. 15. Mokoto Glitch Canva plan: Free The whole Mokoto Glitch font family is habitually used by Canva users for the novelty digital glitch effect, and this is the most flexible and least rigid of the bunch, leaving room for distinctive additions.

