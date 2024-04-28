The best number fonts

By Garrick Webster
published

The best fonts for adding creative number characters to your design projects.

Type specimen of Borna font with numerals
(Image credit: Atipo Foundry)

Numerals are an important part of a font’s core character set, but often they are overlooked when typographic choices are being made. If your work involves a lot of packaging or infographic design, for example, you’ll need to be right on it with how the numbers look in any font you select.

When considering the numbers within a font, one of the main considerations is whether the characters are capital-height or have ascenders and descenders. If the latter, typically 0, 1 and 2 will be x-height, while 6 and 8 have ascenders, and 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9 have descenders. It’s also worth checking how similar the zero is to a capital O – sometimes this numeral will be differentiated by a diagonal stroke. Also remember that the number 1 can end up looking lonely without some tracking if you are using a monospace font.

Garrick Webster
Garrick Webster

Garrick Webster is a freelance copywriter and branding specialist. He’s worked with major renewable energy companies such as Ecotricity and the Green Britain Group, and has helped develop award-winning branding and packaging for several distilleries in the UK, the US and Australia. He’s a former editor of Computer Arts magazine and has been writing about design, creativity and technology since 1995.

