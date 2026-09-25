Sony has an idea for turning PlayStation controllers into payment devices, and everyone's saying the same thing

It's been quite a week for dystopian gaming concepts. We've already seen the Microsoft patent for credit-based gaming that would make you watch adverts to be able to continue playing a game.

The next logical step to that idea would be to create a 'premium tier', allowing players to skip the adds if they pay a monthly fee. And it seems Sony's devised the perfect frictionless way to charge people for that.

It's filed a patent for a game controller that would also serve as a card reader, allowing gamers to make contactless payments directly via the device (I'll say it again: it might be time to consider one of the best retro gaming consoles).

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Sony's patent application for “Video Game Controller-Driven Information Transfer" proposes a device that would support tap-to-pay with credit card, gift card or a phone. If it advances with the idea, you might be able to make payments on your PS6 directly via the Dualsense controller without having to look away from a game or enter a card number.

The patent was filed back in March 2025 but only published this month. Sony doesn't name the PlayStation or any other specific application but suggests that the controller could be used to pay for games, in-game credits and add-ons. It also cites an example of a player buying a game after trying a demo at a store or expo.

The console would request payment information and tell the player to move a payment method towards the controller. Payment details would then be beamed to the console via NFC or Bluetooth. These would be verified by the console, which would then process the purchase.

In the post-physical age of digital games, it feels inevitable that console makers would be exploring new ways to charge customers. Reduced friction could lead to more spontaneous purchases in free-to-play games or for additional DLCs. And I think I'd rather this than having to sit through an advert like in Microsoft's concept.

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Of course, the concept quickly led to suggestions that the PlayStation 6 could be rebranded as PayStation if Sony actually ends up making controllers with this tech. Some people are surprised that Nintendo isn't already doing something similar on the Switch 2 given that it has NFC on board for Amiibo support.

Others reckon Sony's thinking too conservatively by focusing on traditional card payments – couldn't it store card details in advance and put a fingerprint reader on the controller for authorisation? That way, players wouldn't need to lift their fingers to make payment.

As ever, we should remember that a patent doesn't necessarily signal an intention to bring the idea into production. Sony's also recently patented an AI system that would allow PlayStation consoles to repair software problems themselves.

You can preorder Sony's limited-edition Dualsense GTA VI controllers now.