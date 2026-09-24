Amazon's early Prime Day deals include massive discounts on coffee makers of every kind

I don't know about you, but as winter approaches I find I need increasing amounts of coffee to help get the creative juices flowing in the morning. Or to get any juices flowing really: I'm barely alive without it.

The good news is that Amazon's brought forward the start of its October Prime Day sale just in time. Its catchily named Early Prime Big Deals include some pretty decent discounts on coffee makers of all kinds. They range from $10 off a classic Chemex, my favourite method for the rare weekend when I'm feeling mindful enough to have the patience to pour, to up to a massive 42% off Bodum French presses (what I actually end up using most days!)

There are some great deals of mechanical methods too, including on the iconic Moccamaster. Here's my pick of the best. A couple of the deals are for Prime members only, but you could take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial, which you can cancel afterwards if you don't want the other benefits.

Also see our round up of early Prime Day deals for creatives.