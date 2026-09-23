First McDonald's, now Disney is dejoying its store designs

The opening of Disney Wonders at Disneyland Paris got a big fanfare for a gift shop. A multi-stage launch involved influencer previews, cast member and Annual Pass previews and finally yesterday's grand opening.

After all that hype, the general public reaction has been to ask 'where's the wonder?' Compared with the previous store design, with its vibrant if chaotic colours and 3D models, Disney Wonders looks drab and clinical. Is it another victim of what's been called the "dejoying" of commercial interior design.

By comparison, here it was when I went a year ago.... pic.twitter.com/7RylUWBqUQSeptember 21, 2026

Disney Wonders replaces the traditional store in the Disney Village at Disneyland Paris. It's more spacious and organised into clear zones themed around the various brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. A cleaner layout and displays are intended to make it quicker and easier for visitors to browse and find the merchandise they want.

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This could well improve the user experience, at least for anyone that wants to get in and out of there as quick as they can. Product visibility is more immediate, customer flow more directed.

But clinical efficiency isn't something that makes people feel excited about being in a Disney store.

"it's ugly, soulless," one person writes on X. "Ironic to name this the Disney Wonders shop when there is no wonder at all. It’s boring and clinical and has no Disney Magic to it at all," someone else writes.

Old Disney store vs. new Disney store.In one generation it went from selling a feeling to selling a product.The old store was designed to make you feel; the new store is optimized for flows, traffic, and product visibility. pic.twitter.com/BUEXEpCwJESeptember 21, 2026

To be fair, there are some decorative design details intended to offer moments of delight. There are light fixtures that change colour, while a bank of digital screens shows animations that interact across the different displays. But these touches disappear when you zoom out to the general store layout. From a wider perspective, it looks as drab as an airport shop.

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À Disney Wonders, le shopping passe aussi par de petites séquences d’animation intégrées au décor.La nouvelle boutique de Disney Village accueille notamment un mur d’art 2D conçu avec Disney Animation, sur lequel plusieurs personnages semblent progressivement s’animer et… pic.twitter.com/U9R1YT8klGSeptember 22, 2026

Some think Disney made the change because it recognises that it's fanbase has got older. It's now selling to adults more than children. Others see it as a cultural change: that Disney has shifted from selling a feeling to selling a product.

Another theory is that it's about guiding visitor behaviour. "Drunk guests? Promise them a wet park, but only 2 at the back in the Canteena in Galaxy’s Edge. Childish unruly excitable adult fans? Take the whimsy out and remind them they’re adults via their surroundings," someone suggests.

It’s the same process everywhere https://t.co/goiYERJkQeSeptember 22, 2026

We've talked before about the dejoying of McDonald's. Some see Disney's store redesign as part of the same malaise. In McDonald's has gradual removed much of the colourful, playful personality that defined it in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Instead of bright red and yellow interiors, cartoon mascots and cheerful decor, many modern McDonald's locations now feature grey, black, brown and minimalist designs that resemble coffee shops or airport lounges.

Burger King, Pizza Hut and even Starbucks have followed a similar trajectory to a greater or lesser extent. And it comes just as a countertrend sees some companies are reintroducing retro logos, mascots, and brighter colours as younger consumers embrace nostalgia and more chaotic design elements that stand out from the minimalism of recent years.

We've seen fans take matters into their own hands and remake Disney's Wish the way it was originally supposed to be. Do we need fans to redesign Disney's store for it too?