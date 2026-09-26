Nintendo Switch 2 has £65 off in a limited-time UK deal

It's not often we see a decent Nintendo Switch 2 deal. Despite having been out for well over a year, we only ever tend to see up to around £30 off in the UK, and nothing at all elsewhere, but right now Amazon UK has £65 off the Switch 2 taking it down to a record low price of £354.99. Very is running the same deal.

If you check Nintendo Switch 2 prices regularly, you'll already know that this limited-time deal is unlikely to last long, so if you've been waiting for the moment to get Nintendo's newest console, you'll want to be quick.

If you're in the US, check out Nintendo's tariff refund sale. Also se our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories if you already have a console secured.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 deal

Our clever deals tracker below should pick out any Nintendo Switch deals with retailers in your region, no matter where you are.