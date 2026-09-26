Nintendo Switch 2 has £65 off in a limited-time UK deal

It's not often we see a decent Nintendo Switch 2 deal. Despite having been out for well over a year, we only ever tend to see up to around £30 off in the UK, and nothing at all elsewhere, but right now Amazon UK has £65 off the Switch 2 taking it down to a record low price of £354.99. Very is running the same deal.
If you check Nintendo Switch 2 prices regularly, you'll already know that this limited-time deal is unlikely to last long, so if you've been waiting for the moment to get Nintendo's newest console, you'll want to be quick.
If you're in the US, check out Nintendo's tariff refund sale. Also se our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories if you already have a console secured.
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 deal
As we note in our Switch 2 review, Nintendo's second-gen Switch is an impressive upgrade in terms of performance along with innovative online features, new UX and controls and some great exclusive games. This is the best UK Switch 2 deal we've seen so far on the console alone.
If the deal sells out at Amazon, Very is currently matching this price.
Our clever deals tracker below should pick out any Nintendo Switch deals with retailers in your region, no matter where you are.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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