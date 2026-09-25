This digital artist takes inspiration from Old Masters and orientalist paintings

Based in Hong Kong, Brian Yuen uses Photoshop as his tool of choice for his art, but his influences are mainly traditional. The freelance illustrator, who started digital painting in 2016, was inspired by the Old Masters, as well as modern artists such as Jaime Jones and Craig Mullins, and he loves using a painterly style.

Continuing our regular series of artist showcases, he briefly introduces four examples of his work below. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.

Blue

(Image credit: Brian Yuen)

“This was done as a quick paint over practice on top of an old painting I did in 2019. I wanted to see how I can edit a painting to make it more interesting and in alignment with my current taste. I find I am now much more expressive with my mark-making.”

Shopkeeping

(Image credit: Brian Yuen)

“This image is inspired by Orientalist paintings that are pretty complex with a lot of props and materials. For this image, I tried to balance all of the different details while trying to imply some kind of narrative as well.”

Pigeons

(Image credit: Brian Yuen)

“This is inspired by Old Master paintings. I was particularly interested in the hands; I wanted them to have some kind of swirling motion and gesture to them. Hands are always fun to paint.”

Spirit

(Image credit: Brian Yuen)

“This is probably my favourite painting that I have done. I wanted to capture something spiritual and mystical, a sense of movement, yet stillness, while also letting the viewer’s imagination interpret what’s going on.”

You can see more of Brian's work on his website

Want to explore the world of digital art? Our digital art newsletter is your go-to source for the latest news, trends, and inspiration from the worlds of art, illustration, 3D modelling, game design, animation, and beyond. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Today's best drawing tablet deals

Inspired to work on your own digital art? See below for deals on drawing tablets that we've reviewed.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.

Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS

Download the Creative Bloq app for Android