This digital artist takes inspiration from Old Masters and orientalist paintings
Discover the art of Brian Yuen.
Based in Hong Kong, Brian Yuen uses Photoshop as his tool of choice for his art, but his influences are mainly traditional. The freelance illustrator, who started digital painting in 2016, was inspired by the Old Masters, as well as modern artists such as Jaime Jones and Craig Mullins, and he loves using a painterly style.
Continuing our regular series of artist showcases, he briefly introduces four examples of his work below. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.
Blue
“This was done as a quick paint over practice on top of an old painting I did in 2019. I wanted to see how I can edit a painting to make it more interesting and in alignment with my current taste. I find I am now much more expressive with my mark-making.”
Shopkeeping
“This image is inspired by Orientalist paintings that are pretty complex with a lot of props and materials. For this image, I tried to balance all of the different details while trying to imply some kind of narrative as well.”
Pigeons
“This is inspired by Old Master paintings. I was particularly interested in the hands; I wanted them to have some kind of swirling motion and gesture to them. Hands are always fun to paint.”
Spirit
“This is probably my favourite painting that I have done. I wanted to capture something spiritual and mystical, a sense of movement, yet stillness, while also letting the viewer’s imagination interpret what’s going on.”
You can see more of Brian's work on his website
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