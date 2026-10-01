Forget GTA 6, this solo indie dev made a PS2-style '70s Istanbul GTA in Unreal Engine 5

If you not up for investing in a current-gen console for GTA 6, here's something that looks like an evocative alternative for retro gaming fans. A solo indie developer has made a open-world game inspired by the original title in Rockstar's franchise but relocated to 1970s Istanbul, and it's built to run on most devices.

Alaturka is a retro in two senses: its setting and its low-poly PS2-style graphics and chaotic gameplay. It began as an educational project: the game's creator is an Unreal Engine tutor who live-streamed the entire process of building the game for students to learn from.

ALATURKA — Official Trailer | 1970s Open World Istanbul - YouTube Watch On

Burak Akşahin AKA Bufuak Game began developing Alaturka to answer a burning question: can a solo developer make an original GTA-style open-world game in Unreal Engine 5, and live stream the process. Some 18 months later, I think we have an answer. Burak's released the game's trailer (above) as he prepares for a commercial release.

The premise of the game is that you're a döner kebab apprentice to your uncle. You have to "slice the spit, deliver the wraps, and meet locals who offer shady jobs that pay better than honest work".

Burak developed the game in Unreal Engine 5. Initially, he also used Epic Games' MetaHuman for character creation, but he later abandoned this solution in favour of a more retro low-poly style so the game could run on more devices,

He built the game live, allowing student developers to witness crashes and bugs as they happened, and he's shared edited highlights of the process on his YouTube channel and on Reddit.

In the video below, he describes how he built a scalable weapons system and added AI vehicles and NPCs, driving logic and avoidance systems, animations and period vehicles modelled from scratch. He used a satellite image of Istanbul as a blueprint for his first level and added a day and night cycle complete with atmospheric sunsets over the Bosphorus.

I Made a Retro GTA Clone in 1 Year - YouTube Watch On

Eight months ago, Burak reported a breakthrough towards achieving the chaotic PS2-era sandbox vibe he was aiming for with the addition of a chaos system. This allows chain reactions, panicked NPC drivers and pedestrians who fight back.

He's also been listening entirely to 70s Anatolian Psychedelic Rock to stay in the game's mood.

You can wishlist Alaturka on Steam. The release date has yet to be announced.

GTA 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19,