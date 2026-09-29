Rare Nintendo Switch 2 deal alert! Lowest price ever for limited time

We seem to spend our lives searching for Nintendo Switch deals that are actually worth it, and this time I think we've done it. Get a very tempting 15% off Nintendo Switch 2 at Amazon right now. That's a saving of £64, which you could use to buy a game as well.

Though the Nintendo Switch 2 saw recent base-price increases due to supply chain pressures and currency fluctuations, this discount brings the hardware back down to an exceptionally attractive price point. Given that official hardware drops on Nintendo consoles (especially current-generation models) remain notoriously rare in the UK, this is genuinely a deal worth grabbing if you’ve been waiting for a good time to upgrade.

Save £64.01 NIntendo Switch 2: was £419 now £354.99 at Amazon Nintendo's hybrid console delivers high-performance handheld and 4K docked TV gaming powered by a custom NVIDIA processor with DLSS upscaling and ray tracing. Features a vivid 7.9-inch 1080p 120Hz display, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, updated magnetic Joy-Con controllers, and full backward compatibility with the original Switch library.

Want a game as well? Try these ones below:

Not for you? See the other deals we've found below: