The chair that puts the 'luxury' in budget ergonomic office chairs has $80 off in Amazon's early Prime Day sale

We've reviewed dozens office chairs, and when it comes to the budget end of the spectrum, there's one brand we keep coming back to. Sihoo is most known for its fantastic-value M18, the cheapest office chair we can recommend for decent ergonomics. That's currently reduced by over $30 to just $132.53 at Amazon.

But Sihoo also makes a couple of more luxurious chairs, still with an emphasis on value for money. The Doro C300 Pro has a wide seat, breathable mesh, lumbar support, lots of adjustability and fantastic armrests. And right now it's reduced by $80 from $459 to $379 at Amazon.

See our guide to the best office chairs for back pain to compare pricier options.

Today's best office chair deals

Top-of-the-range Save 17% ($80) Sihoo Doro C300 Pro : was $459 now $379 at Amazon The Doro C300 Pro sits at the top of Sihoo's range and it's at least as good as chairs we've reviewed that cost over $100 more. The back and base are made of mesh, which is great for breathability and has some firmness but also some spring. We found the lumbar support to do its job well without being uncomfortable. Overall, the level of adjustability is brilliant, particularly in the armrests, which move up/down, forward/back, tilt and can even more laterally closer or further from your chest. See our full Doro C300 Pro review for more on our experience. Amazon also has $50 off the non 'Pro' version of this chair, which has a similar design but lacks the adjustable seat depth and has less adjustable armrests and less premium materials.

Mid-range Save 15% ($50) Sihoo Doro S100 : was $339.99 now $289.99 at Amazon The Doro S100 also provides a touch of luxury ergonomics on a budget with a butterfly-wing back design that supports your lower back. The materials are more basic than those of the C300 Pro, and it doesn't have the same adjustability, but the lower-back double plates create a pleasant cradling support. See our full Doro S100 review. The deal price in this case is part of the Amazon Early Prime Big Deals, which means you need to be a Prime subscriber to get it. You can always take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial and cancel later if you don't want the other benefits.

Budget gem Save 22% ($37.46) Sihoo M18: was $169.99 now $132.53 at Amazon The Sihoo M18 remains the best budget ergonomic office chair we've reviewed, and the only sub $200 chair that we gave five stars. It's well-designed, has adjustable lumbar support, the arm rests also have a long range of movement up and down, and it feels surprisingly sturdy for a chair at this price.

Not in the US? See budget office chair deals in your region below. Once you've got your chair, make sure you also see our feature on how to sit properly in a chair.